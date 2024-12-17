How to Complete an Initial Application for Safety Committee Certification Online Using the HandS System

The following steps detail the HandS system screen sequence that must be completed for employers to apply online for a Workplace Safety Committee Certification.

Each step includes a screen shot plus general information regarding the data necessary to complete that section of the application. Throughout the application, View Help provides useful information about the details necessary to complete the form.

The following icons are used throughout the instructions to call your attention to a detail, a system function, or a point where the View Help feature is particularly useful.

Reminder - A brief, but useful tip NOTE - Details about system capabilities - Indicates that the View Help feature, located in the upper right of the screen, will provide more details



Before you begin completing your application, there are some business requirements you should be aware of:

Only one user can be registered for an organization at any given time.

Initial applications that have been suspended, but never submitted, are purged 30 days after the date of last activity.

All required fields on a page of the initial application, as indicated by the red asterisk, must be completed in order to save the information and proceed.

Data on a page is validated when Save and Continue or Save and Suspend is selected.

Avoid using the back button on the browser, instead use the Section Drop-Down feature to look at previous sections.

Start

Step 1

Screen – Publicly Available Services



The list of available options:

Login to HandS using an existing profile - If you are a first-time user, there is no existing profile for you in the system. Once you have created a user profile, you can quickly enter your account information from this option.

Create a user profile in HandS - This action enables you to create your user profile to log onto HandS. You may create a user profile before completing your initial application. Once your user profile is in the system, access to your information is streamlined.

Begin working on an initial application for certification of a workplace safety committee online - Selecting this option displays a blank application form. If you are applying for the first time and have not created a user profile, you may select this option and use the following instructions to guide you through the form. You will be prompted to establish a user profile before you submit the initial application.

Continue working on a previously unfinished application - If you started the application process, but were interrupted before completion, when you’re ready, this option returns you to the application form.

There is a Contact Health and Safety link in the upper right corner of the screen. If you have specific questions, this link directs your question to a HandS specialist.

In brief, the ways an Initial Application for Safety Committee Certification can be accessed Publicly Available Services When not registered and not logged in



With an established password and an application ID Select Begin working on an initial application for certification of a workplace safety committee



working on an initial application for certification of a workplace safety committee Continue working on a previously unfinished application Customer Notification Dashboard When registered and logged in Select Either Begin working, or Continue working on an initial application for certification of a workplace safety committee

Step 2

Screen – Initial Application for Safety Committee Certification (Sections 1-2)

Section 1 – Applicant/Employer Information

After selecting “Begin working on an initial application” you’ll be taken to Initial Application for Safety Committee Certification (Sections 1-2) screen.

Complete the questions in this section.

Enter the 9 digit Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) that identifies your organization, and the North American Industry Classification System code that categorizes your organization business type. If your organization has more than one FEIN, you will have an opportunity to add them in Section 3 of the application.

NOTE - Depending upon your answer to the last field, "Is Applicant Employer Self-Insured or a member of a Self-Insurance Group Fund?" you will see one of three screens in Step 6, Section 4.





Reminder – Number fields are “format protected” which means you don’t need to enter slashes, spaces or parentheses when typing dates, telephone numbers or FEINs.

Reminder – All data fields marked with an asterisk are mandatory.

Scroll to the next section.

NOTE - Some screens include a scroll function because they display a large portion of the Certification Application. The screen shots included here reflect the "part" of the screen referenced in each step.

Step 3

Screen – Initial Application for Safety Committee Certification (Sections 1-2)

Section 2 – Committee Structure Information

Select the appropriate structure of your Workplace Safety Committee. If you select Centralized or Multiple, enter the number of workplaces covered by the safety committee.



Select Save and Continue.





Reminder – Save and Continue is used throughout the system to accept the data you entered and move to the next screen in the sequence.

NOTE - During completion of the application, if you did not complete all the mandatory fields, or you made an error, you will receive a red error message at the top of the screen listing the fields that need to be corrected and tips to make the corrections. On screens with a lot of detail, you may see a red exclamation point next to the field that needs to be changed. Until all the fields listed in the error message are completed or corrected, you cannot navigate to the next screen.

Step 4

Screen – Application ID Confirmation

The Application ID Confirmation screen is displayed the first time you select Save and Continue from Section 2. Once the application is assigned an ID, you will proceed from Section 2 directly to Section 3. The Application ID Confirmation will not be displayed again.

The HandS system automatically assigns a unique Application ID number to every online application. This is the number you will use to reference your online application and to ask or respond to questions about information included in your application.



Please print this page, or document this number!!

The Password and the Security Question exists to make sure you create a secure access to the HandS system.

Password Restrictions: 8-12 characters, include 3 of the following four categories:

Upper case letters A-Z

Lower case letters a-z

Numerals 0-9

Non-alphanumeric characters, such as: ! @ # % $

Reminder - Instructions for changing or updating the Password and Security Question are explained in Step 20.

Select Save.

Step 5

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Section 3)

Section 3 – FEIN Details Section



Enter your FEIN and Entity Name and continue.

If your organization has more than one FEIN, Select Add New FEIN Details.

Select Save and Continue.

NOTE - On several screens you'll notice a Section Drop-Down box in the upper right corner. This feature allows you to go back and review previously completed sections of the form. As explained in the HandS Navigation Tips and Shortcuts, avoid using the Back button on the browser. Instead use the Section Drop-Down feature to look at previous sections.



Step 6

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Section 4)

Section 4 – Current Workers’ Compensation Policy Details



If you answered the Self-Insured or Group Fund question in Step 2, Section 1 as Non-Applicable, you’ll see the above screen. Enter the Policy Number, Carrier Name, and Policy From/To dates in effect on the current policy. Select Save and Continue.



If you answered the Self-Insured or Group Fund question in Step 2, Section 1 as Self-Insured, you’ll see the screen shown above. Enter the Bureau Code, Self-Insured Employer name, and Annual Fiscal From/To dates in effect on the current policy. Select Save and Continue.

If you answered the Self-Insured or Group Fund question in Step 2, Section 1 as Self-Insured Group Fund, you’ll see the screen shown above. Enter the Bureau Code, Fund Name, and Annual Fund From/To dates in effect on the current policy. Select Save and Continue.

View Help for details about From/To Dates.

Step 7

Screen – Initial Application for Certification

Section 5 - Workplace Details Section

Select Edit Workplace Details. The screen will appear with active data entry fields for the workplace.

Enter the details for the workplace, including the FEIN(s) and Bureau Code(s), (or policy numbers) associated with the workplace.

Complete the remaining fields and select Save.

When the details have been entered for all the workplaces, the screen will refresh with your data and you’ll have the Save and Continue option available.

NOTE - Additional information for Section 5 - Workplace Details Section If you selected: Single Committee Structure in Section 2 Follow the instructions in Step 7 above

Add workplace details, select Save and Continue

You'll navigate to Section 6 Centralized Committee Structure in Section 2 Follow the instructions in Step 7 above

Add workplace details for each workplace , select Save and Continue

, select Save and Continue You'll navigate to Section 6 Multiple Committee Structure in Section 2 Follow the instructions in Step 7 above

You'll navigate to Sections 6-11 multiple times to enter the details for each workplace you entered in Section 5

You'll navigate to Section 12, Step 14



Step 8

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Sections 6-9)

Section 6 – Eligibility Requirements



Section 6 is at the top of the screen.

Complete the information about your Workplace Safety Committees, the number of members and how many members represent employer and employee groups. The membership must reflect all primary business operations and all Workplace Safety Committees.

Reminder - A Workplace Safety Committee must have at least 4 members -- 2 employee representatives and 2 employer representatives.

Reminder - If you selected Multiple Committee Structure in Section 2, you must complete sections 6-11 for each Workplace Safety Committee. This information will be provided by clicking the Step 2 "Edit Committee Details" button.



Step 9

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Sections 6-9)

Section 7 – Membership Information

Section 7 is in the middle of the screen.

Enter name, title, and representative type of all committee members and the dates of their required training. When you arrive at this screen, it displays one membership line for data entry. To add additional members, select Add Member.



The system will provide a new blank set of data fields for an additional member name and information. Continue this process until all members are added. Should you make an error, you can delete members by selecting Delete.

Reminder - If you selected Multiple Committee Structure in Section 2, you must complete sections 6-11 for each Workplace Safety Committee. This information will be provided by clicking the Step 2 "Edit Committee Details" button.

NOTE - When adding lists of information, you will need to place your cursor in the first blank field after you've Selected on Add. For example, when you Select Add Member in Section 7, you must place your cursor in the Member First Name field, then Tab through the last name, job title, and etc. fields for each row.



Step 10

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Sections 6-9)

Section 8 – Committee Member Training

Section 8 is in the middle of the screen.

Answer all questions regarding member safety committee training.

Reminder - The Committee Member Training must have been completed within the 12 months prior to signing, dating, and submitting the application.

Reminder - If you selected Multiple Committee Structure in Section 2, you must complete sections 6-11 for each Workplace Safety Committee. This information will be provided by clicking the Step 2 "Edit Committee Details” button.

Step 11

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Sections 6-9)

Section 9 – Trainer Information

Section 9 is at the bottom of the screen. You may need to scroll down to view the entire section.

If your organization had one trainer, add the information and continue. To add additional trainers, select Add Trainer. At least one date must be entered for each trainer.

A new trainer entry line will be available for completion. If you make an error, simply select Delete.

Reminder - If you selected Multiple Committee Structure in Section 2, you must complete sections 6-11 for each Workplace Safety Committee. This information will be provided by clicking the Step 2 "Edit Committee Details” button.

Select Save and Continue.

NOTE - You will need to scroll to the top of this page to see any errors due to the length of the page.

Step 12

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Section 10)

Section 10 – Committee Responsibilities

Complete the questions and select Save and Continue.

For the application to be approved, responses to these questions must be “Yes”. A response to each question must be provided to save and continue.

View Help for more information.

Reminder - If you selected Multiple Committee Structure in Section 2, you must complete sections 6-11 for each Workplace Safety Committee. This information will be provided by clicking the Step 2 "Edit Committee Details” button.

Step 13

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Section 11)

Section 11 – Committee Meeting Information

Enter agenda, minutes and meeting attendees for the monthly meetings held during the six months prior to signing, dating, and submitting the application. Scroll to the remainder of the meeting sections to complete.

NOTE - You can use copy and paste to add meeting information, agendas, meeting minutes and attendance lists from other electronic documents.

Select Save and Continue.

NOTE - During completion of the application, if you did not complete all the mandatory fields, or you made an error, you will receive a red error message at the top of the screen listing the fields that need to be corrected and tips to make the corrections. On screens with a lot of detail, you may see a red exclamation point next to the field that needs to be changed. Until all the fields listed in the error message are completed or corrected, you cannot navigate to the next screen.



Step 14

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Section 12)

Section 12 – Effectiveness Measures

Provide data regarding your injury and illness rates for the last three calendar years (January – December). Injury and Illness information supplied by employers will provide an indication as to whether certified safety committees contribute to the overall success of Accident and Illness Prevention efforts.

You have completed the Initial Application for Certification form.

Select Save and Continue.

NOTE - If you are not logged in, the system will navigate you to the Organization Registration screen, Step 15. If you have created a User Profile and are logged in, the system will take you to the Acknowledgement and Agreement screen, Step 17.



Step 15

Screen – Organization Registration

Section - Organization Information

The Application Employer Information entered in Section 1 will appear on this screen. By selecting YES to the Electronic Notification question, in the middle of the screen, you are agreeing to the receipt of online information regarding your certification application, certification renewals, and other workplace safety committee information.

You must create a user profile with a User ID and Password to provide you with a secure access to the HandS system. Creating a User Profile simplifies your access to HandS.

User ID Restrictions: 4-10 characters, using two of the three following categories

Upper case letters A-Z

Lower case letters a-z

Numerals 0-9

Password Restrictions: 8-12 characters, using three of the four following categories

Upper case letters A-Z

Lower case letters a-z

Numerals 0-9

Non-alphanumeric characters, such as: !, @, #, $, %

Select Save.

Step 16

Screen – Sign and Consent

Section – Organization Information

By selecting YES, you’re stating that you represent the organization on the application, and the information is accurate. You are also agreeing to abide by Article X of the PA Workers’ Compensation Act, Health and Safety regulations.

Select Save.

The message, “Your user account has been created”, verifies that your user profile has been accepted into HandS.

To proceed to the next screen, select Login.

Step 17

Screen – Initial Application for Certification (Section 13)

Section 13 – Acknowledgements and Agreements

Read and complete the questions.

Reminder – this electronic signature identifies the individual as the authorized representative of the applicant organization who can legally conduct business with the Department of Labor & Industry.

Select Submit Application.

Reminder – Once you have submitted the application, you can NOT modify it.



Step 18

Screen – Submission Verification

After you submit the application, you’ll see the verification message. It's recommended to print this page as the confirmation receipt for your employer records.

Select View Your Submitted Application.

Step 19

Screen – Initial Application for Certification

Sections 1-13 – View page for completed, Initial Application for Certification

The Initial Application for Certification view displays the initial application in its entirety. Use the scroll function to view the entire document. This is the only time the system displays the entire application.

Reminder - We recommend that you print this page for your employer records.

Select View Dashboard in the Header Section to view the screen that you will use to view online communications regarding your application status.

Step 20

Screen – Customer Notification Dashboard

You will navigate to the Customer Notification Dashboard.

In addition to listing your HandS communications, this screen is also used to select options to Modify Organization Registration or Change Password.

Congratulations!!

You’ve just completed the online, initial application for certification of your Workplace Safety Committee.

You may now log out of the HandS application

Next Steps - Initial Application for Certification

Screen – Customer Notification Dashboard

After you have submitted your application, a Health and Safety Reviewing Specialist will review it. You will receive an electronic notification of approval or disapproval, if you opted for electronic communication. The notification is displayed on the Customer Notification screen after you login. You can click on the link to view the approval or disapproval letter. Once you have viewed the letter, you can remove it from your Dashboard by selecting Clear.

If your application is missing information and an approval or disapproval decision is pending, the Reviewing Specialist will contact you for additional information.

Screen – Customer Notification Dashboard

If your application is disapproved and you opted for electronic notification, you will be able to respond to the disapproval reasons through your dashboard. Select the Disapproval Comment Entry link to enter your disapproval comments.



Screen – Disapproval Comment Entry

Enter a comment for each disapproval reason and select Save. Your comments will be sent to the Health & Safety Reviewing Specialist assigned to your application. The Health & Safety Reviewing Specialist will review your comments and application; then determine if the application should be approved.