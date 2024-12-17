Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Unemployment Compensation (UC) – Information for Employers

    When an individual files for Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits, their claim is based on earnings from their employer(s). If eligible, these individuals will file weekly certifications and receive benefit payments. Employers that submit an applicable Relief from Charges request and receive a determination granting relief will be credited for the charges received.

    To learn more about employer unemployment compensation responsibilities or using employer-specific systems, visit the following resources linked on this page.

    Benefits Overview

    FAQs

    User Guides


    SIDES

    Learn how to enroll in our online communication system to streamline UC information requests.


    Forms

    Find registration, wage reporting, and various UC employer-related forms all in one place.


    Fraud

    Learn how and where employers should report fraudulent claims and activity.

    Relief from Charges

    Appeals

    Refusal of Suitable Work

    Reimbursable Employers

    Mass Layoffs

    TPA Information

    Shared-Work Program