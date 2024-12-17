Unemployment Compensation (UC) – Information for Employers



When an individual files for Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits, their claim is based on earnings from their employer(s). If eligible, these individuals will file weekly certifications and receive benefit payments. Employers that submit an applicable Relief from Charges request and receive a determination granting relief will be credited for the charges received.

To learn more about employer unemployment compensation responsibilities or using employer-specific systems, visit the following resources linked on this page.

