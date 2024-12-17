Definitions for 7 County Building Construction Operators

Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna. Pike, Luzerne, & Monroe

Operators Class 1





Machines Doing Hook Work Concrete Boom Truck Any Machine Handling Machinery Truck Boom or Stinger Crane Cable Spinning Machines High Rail/Burro Crane Helicopters Rail Loader (winch Boom Type) Lulltype Forklift with Boom Attachment All Types of Cranes *









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment





* All machines with booms, jibs, masts and leads: 100 feet and over, thirty-five ($0.35) cents per hour additional will be paid for each increment of 25 feet over 100 feet, measured from the ground up. On machines with booms (including jibs, masts and leads, etc.), 200 feet and over, shall require a second operating engineer.

Operators Class 1a





Machines Doing Hook Work High Rail/Burro Crane 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating) Machines Handling Machinery Rail Loader, Winch Boom Type, 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating) All Types of Cranes 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating) Equipment in this wage group that does not require an oiler









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 2





Log Skidder Hydro Ax Leaser Control Equipment Fork Lifts (20 Feet & Over) All Types of Backhoes Environmental Recycling Machine Cableways Scraper & Tournapulls Drag Lines Spreaders Keystones Lull Type Lifts Masonry Tenders All Types of Shovels Shear Attached to Machines Derricks Rollers Trench Shovels High Grade Finishers Trenching Machines Grease Truck Hoist with Two Towers Concrete Placer Machine All Pavers (Concrete& Blacktop) Mechanic Welders All Types of Overhead Cranes Motor Patrols Building Hoists (Double Drum) Hydrodemolition Concrete Machine Gradalls Robotic Mills or Scaling Machines Mucking Machines in Tunnels Robotic Concrete Blaster All Front-End Loaders Production Switch Tamper Tandem Scrapers Ballast Regulators Pippin Type Backhoes Tie Replacer Directional Drill Machines 8’ & up Rail/Road Loader Boat Captains Power Jack Liner Skid Steer Grinder Type Machines Batch Plant Operators (Concrete) Hydraulic Pipe Pusher 8’ & up Drills Self-Contained Rotary Drills









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 2a





Crawler Backhoes Over One Cubic Yard Equipment 15 Ton and Over Crawler Gradalls Over One Cubic Yard Concrete Pumps 92 feet of Boom Length (150 yd. pour or less) Hydraulic Backhoes Over One Cubic Yard Equipment in this wage group that does not require an oiler









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 3





Conveyors Drill Second Class, Self-Contained Rotary Drills Building Hoists (Single Drum) Core Drill Operator High or Low Pressure Boilers Fork Lift Truck (under 20 Feet Lift) Concrete Pumps Miscellaneous Equipment Operator Well Drillers Directional Drill Machine 7’ or less Asphalt Plant Engineers Skid-Steer Forklift Ditch Witch Type Trenchers Machines With Concrete Mixer Attachment









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 4





Welding Machines Road Finishing Machines Concrete Breaking Machines Rollers Well Points Tireman (For Power Equipment) Compressors Seaman Pulverizing Mixer Pumps Grout Pump 4’ & Up Heaters Power Broom Farm Tractors Power Sweeper (Self-Propelled) Form Line Graders Seeding Spreader









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 5

Fireman





Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 6

Oilers & Deck Hands (Personnel Boats)





Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 7 (A) (Toxic/Hazardous Waste Removal)





Machines Doing Hook Work All Types of Cranes Any Machine Handling Machinery Concrete Boom Truck Cable Spinning Machines Truck Boom or Stinger Crane Helicopters High Rail / Burro Crane Lull Type Forklift With Boom Attachment Rail Loader (Winch Boom Type)









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment

Operators Class 7 (B) (Toxic/Hazardous Waste Removal)





Log Skidder Tandem Scrapers Laser Control Equipment Skid Steer All Types of Backhoes Pippin Type Backhoes Cableways Hydraulic Pipe Pusher 8’ & up Drag Lines Boat Captains Keystones Hydro Ax All Types of Shovels Batch Plant Operators (Concrete) Derricks Environmental Recycling Machine & Grinder Type Machines Trench Shovels Drills – Self-Contained Rotary Drills Trenching Machines Fork Lifts Masonry Tenders Hoist With Two Towers Scraper & Tournapulls Hydrodemolition Concrete Machine Shear Attached to machines Robotic Milling or Scaling Machines Spreaders Robotic Concrete Blaster Grease Truck All Pavers (Concrete & Blacktop) Concrete Placer Machine Bulldozers & Tractors Production Switch Tamper All Types of Overhead Cranes Ballast Regulators Rollers Tie Replacer Building Hoists (Double Drum) Rail/Road Loader High Grade Finishers Power Jack Liner Gradalls Mechanic – Welders Mucking Machines in Tunnels Motor Patrols All Front-end Loaders Directional Drill Machines 8’ & Up









Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment