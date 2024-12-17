Definitions for 7 County Building Construction Operators
Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna. Pike, Luzerne, & Monroe
Operators Class 1
Machines Doing Hook Work
Concrete Boom Truck
Any Machine Handling Machinery
Truck Boom or Stinger Crane
Cable Spinning Machines
High Rail/Burro Crane
Helicopters
Rail Loader (winch Boom Type)
Lulltype Forklift with Boom Attachment
All Types of Cranes *
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
* All machines with booms, jibs, masts and leads: 100 feet and over, thirty-five ($0.35) cents per hour additional will be paid for each increment of 25 feet over 100 feet, measured from the ground up. On machines with booms (including jibs, masts and leads, etc.), 200 feet and over, shall require a second operating engineer.
Operators Class 1a
Machines Doing Hook Work
High Rail/Burro Crane 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating)
Machines Handling Machinery
Rail Loader, Winch Boom Type, 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating)
All Types of Cranes 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating)
Equipment in this wage group that does not require an oiler
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 2
Log Skidder
Hydro Ax
Leaser Control Equipment
Fork Lifts (20 Feet & Over)
All Types of Backhoes
Environmental Recycling Machine
Cableways
Scraper & Tournapulls
Drag Lines
Spreaders
Keystones
Lull Type Lifts Masonry Tenders
All Types of Shovels
Shear Attached to Machines
Derricks
Rollers
Trench Shovels
High Grade Finishers
Trenching Machines
Grease Truck
Hoist with Two Towers
Concrete Placer Machine
All Pavers (Concrete& Blacktop)
Mechanic Welders
All Types of Overhead Cranes
Motor Patrols
Building Hoists (Double Drum)
Hydrodemolition Concrete Machine
Gradalls
Robotic Mills or Scaling Machines
Mucking Machines in Tunnels
Robotic Concrete Blaster
All Front-End Loaders
Production Switch Tamper
Tandem Scrapers
Ballast Regulators
Pippin Type Backhoes
Tie Replacer
Directional Drill Machines 8’ & up
Rail/Road Loader
Boat Captains
Power Jack Liner
Skid Steer
Grinder Type Machines
Batch Plant Operators (Concrete)
Hydraulic Pipe Pusher 8’ & up
Drills Self-Contained Rotary Drills
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 2a
Crawler Backhoes Over One Cubic Yard
Equipment 15 Ton and Over
Crawler Gradalls Over One Cubic Yard
Concrete Pumps 92 feet of Boom Length (150 yd. pour or less)
Hydraulic Backhoes Over One Cubic Yard
Equipment in this wage group that does not require an oiler
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 3
Conveyors
Drill Second Class, Self-Contained Rotary Drills
Building Hoists (Single Drum)
Core Drill Operator
High or Low Pressure Boilers
Fork Lift Truck (under 20 Feet Lift)
Concrete Pumps
Miscellaneous Equipment Operator
Well Drillers
Directional Drill Machine 7’ or less
Asphalt Plant Engineers
Skid-Steer Forklift
Ditch Witch Type Trenchers
Machines With Concrete Mixer Attachment
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 4
Welding Machines
Road Finishing Machines
Concrete Breaking Machines
Rollers
Well Points
Tireman (For Power Equipment)
Compressors
Seaman Pulverizing Mixer
Pumps
Grout Pump 4’ & Up
Heaters
Power Broom
Farm Tractors
Power Sweeper (Self-Propelled)
Form Line Graders
Seeding Spreader
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 5
Fireman
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 6
Oilers & Deck Hands (Personnel Boats)
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 7 (A) (Toxic/Hazardous Waste Removal)
Machines Doing Hook Work
All Types of Cranes
Any Machine Handling Machinery
Concrete Boom Truck
Cable Spinning Machines
Truck Boom or Stinger Crane
Helicopters
High Rail / Burro Crane
Lull Type Forklift With Boom Attachment
Rail Loader (Winch Boom Type)
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment
Operators Class 7 (B) (Toxic/Hazardous Waste Removal)
Log Skidder
Tandem Scrapers
Laser Control Equipment
Skid Steer
All Types of Backhoes
Pippin Type Backhoes
Cableways
Hydraulic Pipe Pusher 8’ & up
Drag Lines
Boat Captains
Keystones
Hydro Ax
All Types of Shovels
Batch Plant Operators (Concrete)
Derricks
Environmental Recycling Machine & Grinder Type Machines
Trench Shovels
Drills – Self-Contained Rotary Drills
Trenching Machines
Fork Lifts Masonry Tenders
Hoist With Two Towers
Scraper & Tournapulls
Hydrodemolition Concrete Machine
Shear Attached to machines
Robotic Milling or Scaling Machines
Spreaders
Robotic Concrete Blaster
Grease Truck
All Pavers (Concrete & Blacktop)
Concrete Placer Machine
Bulldozers & Tractors
Production Switch Tamper
All Types of Overhead Cranes
Ballast Regulators
Rollers
Tie Replacer
Building Hoists (Double Drum)
Rail/Road Loader
High Grade Finishers
Power Jack Liner
Gradalls
Mechanic – Welders
Mucking Machines in Tunnels
Motor Patrols
All Front-end Loaders
Directional Drill Machines 8’ & Up
Machines Similar to above including remote control equipment