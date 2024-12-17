Skip to agency navigation
    Definitions for 7 County Building Construction Operators

    PDF

    Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna. Pike, Luzerne, & Monroe

    Operators Class 1


    Machines Doing Hook Work

    Concrete Boom Truck

    Any Machine Handling Machinery

    Truck Boom or Stinger Crane

    Cable Spinning Machines

    High Rail/Burro Crane

    Helicopters

    Rail Loader (winch Boom Type)

    Lulltype Forklift with Boom Attachment

    All Types of Cranes *



    * All machines with booms, jibs, masts and leads: 100 feet and over, thirty-five ($0.35) cents per hour additional will be paid for each increment of 25 feet over 100 feet, measured from the ground up. On machines with booms (including jibs, masts and leads, etc.), 200 feet and over, shall require a second operating engineer.

    Operators Class 1a


    Machines Doing Hook Work

    High Rail/Burro Crane 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating)

    Machines Handling Machinery

    Rail Loader, Winch Boom Type, 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating)

    All Types of Cranes 15 Ton and Over (Factory Rating)

    Equipment in this wage group that does not require an oiler



    Operators Class 2


    Log Skidder

    Hydro Ax

    Leaser Control Equipment

    Fork Lifts (20 Feet & Over)

    All Types of Backhoes

    Environmental Recycling Machine

    Cableways

    Scraper & Tournapulls

    Drag Lines

    Spreaders

    Keystones

    Lull Type Lifts Masonry Tenders

    All Types of Shovels

    Shear Attached to Machines

    Derricks

    Rollers

    Trench Shovels

    High Grade Finishers

    Trenching Machines

    Grease Truck

    Hoist with Two Towers

    Concrete Placer Machine

    All Pavers (Concrete& Blacktop)

    Mechanic Welders

    All Types of Overhead Cranes

    Motor Patrols

    Building Hoists (Double Drum)

    Hydrodemolition Concrete Machine

    Gradalls

    Robotic Mills or Scaling Machines

    Mucking Machines in Tunnels

    Robotic Concrete Blaster

    All Front-End Loaders

    Production Switch Tamper

    Tandem Scrapers

    Ballast Regulators

    Pippin Type Backhoes

    Tie Replacer

    Directional Drill Machines 8’ & up

    Rail/Road Loader

    Boat Captains

    Power Jack Liner

    Skid Steer

    Grinder Type Machines

    Batch Plant Operators (Concrete)

    Hydraulic Pipe Pusher 8’ & up

    Drills Self-Contained Rotary Drills



    Operators Class 2a


    Crawler Backhoes Over One Cubic Yard

    Equipment 15 Ton and Over

    Crawler Gradalls Over One Cubic Yard

    Concrete Pumps 92 feet of Boom Length (150 yd. pour or less)

    Hydraulic Backhoes Over One Cubic Yard

    Equipment in this wage group that does not require an oiler



    Operators Class 3


    Conveyors

    Drill Second Class, Self-Contained Rotary Drills

    Building Hoists (Single Drum)

    Core Drill Operator

    High or Low Pressure Boilers

    Fork Lift Truck (under 20 Feet Lift)

    Concrete Pumps

    Miscellaneous Equipment Operator

    Well Drillers

    Directional Drill Machine 7’ or less

    Asphalt Plant Engineers

    Skid-Steer Forklift

    Ditch Witch Type Trenchers

    Machines With Concrete Mixer Attachment



    Operators Class 4


    Welding Machines

    Road Finishing Machines

    Concrete Breaking Machines

    Rollers

    Well Points

    Tireman (For Power Equipment)

    Compressors

    Seaman Pulverizing Mixer

    Pumps

    Grout Pump 4’ & Up

    Heaters

    Power Broom

    Farm Tractors

    Power Sweeper (Self-Propelled)

    Form Line Graders

    Seeding Spreader



    Operators Class 5

    Fireman


    Operators Class 6

    Oilers & Deck Hands (Personnel Boats)


    Operators Class 7 (A) (Toxic/Hazardous Waste Removal)


    Machines Doing Hook Work

    All Types of Cranes

    Any Machine Handling Machinery

    Concrete Boom Truck

    Cable Spinning Machines

    Truck Boom or Stinger Crane

    Helicopters

    High Rail / Burro Crane

    Lull Type Forklift With Boom Attachment

    Rail Loader (Winch Boom Type)



    Operators Class 7 (B) (Toxic/Hazardous Waste Removal)


    Log Skidder

    Tandem Scrapers

    Laser Control Equipment

    Skid Steer

    All Types of Backhoes

    Pippin Type Backhoes

    Cableways

    Hydraulic Pipe Pusher 8’ & up

    Drag Lines

    Boat Captains

    Keystones

    Hydro Ax

    All Types of Shovels

    Batch Plant Operators (Concrete)

    Derricks

    Environmental Recycling Machine & Grinder Type Machines

    Trench Shovels

    Drills – Self-Contained Rotary Drills

    Trenching Machines

    Fork Lifts Masonry Tenders

    Hoist With Two Towers

    Scraper & Tournapulls

    Hydrodemolition Concrete Machine

    Shear Attached to machines

    Robotic Milling or Scaling Machines

    Spreaders

    Robotic Concrete Blaster

    Grease Truck

    All Pavers (Concrete & Blacktop)

    Concrete Placer Machine

    Bulldozers & Tractors

    Production Switch Tamper

    All Types of Overhead Cranes

    Ballast Regulators

    Rollers

    Tie Replacer

    Building Hoists (Double Drum)

    Rail/Road Loader

    High Grade Finishers

    Power Jack Liner

    Gradalls

    Mechanic – Welders

    Mucking Machines in Tunnels

    Motor Patrols

    All Front-end Loaders

    Directional Drill Machines 8’ & Up



