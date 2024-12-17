Skip to agency navigation
    Credit Weeks FAQs

    1. What is a Credit Week?

    Currently, a credit week is any calendar week (Sunday through Saturday) in which an individual earns wages of at least $116 in covered employment, as defined in Section 4(g.1) of the PA UC Law.

    2. What Determines When a Credit Week is Reported?

    In most instances, credit weeks are reported during the week in which the wages were earned. When a calendar week falls entirely within a quarter, then a credit week is reported for that quarter. The table below describes how the types of income affect the allocation of credit weeks:

    Types of Income

    Valid for Credit Week

    Credit Weeks Are Allocated

    Wages/salaries from employment

    Yes, if covered employment under PA UC Law

    When earned, meaning the actual week(s) services were performed, regardless of when payment occurs.

    Holiday pay

    Yes

    During the week when the holiday is observed, regardless of when payment occurs.

    Vacation pay

    Yes

    During the week(s) when the employee used the vacation, regardless of when payment occurs.

    Lump sum vacation payments

    Yes

    For each week of vacation, scheduled or unscheduled, for which payment was received.

    Sick pay

    Yes, if covered under the Law

    For week(s) when the employee was absent from employment as long as the employee was on paid/active status.

    Payment for unused Sick leave

    Yes

    One credit week shall be allocated for each week of unused sick leave for which payment was received.

    Back wage awards

    Yes

    Retroactively assigned to the week(s) in the which the wages were earned. (See Cugini v. UCBR (676 A.2d 742))

    Separation, severance pay

    Yes

    Assigned to the specific week(s) applicable. If no time period is specified, one credit week shall be allocated for each week of separation or severance pay received.

    Sickness, accident and disability pay

    Yes

    Assigned to the specific week(s) applicable, provided payment is made within six months following the last month the individual worked for the employer.

    If the department does not have sufficient credit week information on file for a claimant's base year, the UC Service Center will send fact-finding forms to the appropriate employer(s) to solicit this information.

