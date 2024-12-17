Credit Weeks FAQs
1. What is a Credit Week?
Currently, a credit week is any calendar week (Sunday through Saturday) in which an individual earns wages of at least $116 in covered employment, as defined in Section 4(g.1) of the PA UC Law.
2. What Determines When a Credit Week is Reported?
In most instances, credit weeks are reported during the week in which the wages were earned. When a calendar week falls entirely within a quarter, then a credit week is reported for that quarter. The table below describes how the types of income affect the allocation of credit weeks:
Types of Income
Valid for Credit Week
Credit Weeks Are Allocated
Wages/salaries from employment
Yes, if covered employment under PA UC Law
When earned, meaning the actual week(s) services were performed, regardless of when payment occurs.
Holiday pay
Yes
During the week when the holiday is observed, regardless of when payment occurs.
Vacation pay
Yes
During the week(s) when the employee used the vacation, regardless of when payment occurs.
Lump sum vacation payments
Yes
For each week of vacation, scheduled or unscheduled, for which payment was received.
Sick pay
Yes, if covered under the Law
For week(s) when the employee was absent from employment as long as the employee was on paid/active status.
Payment for unused Sick leave
Yes
One credit week shall be allocated for each week of unused sick leave for which payment was received.
Back wage awards
Yes
Retroactively assigned to the week(s) in the which the wages were earned. (See Cugini v. UCBR (676 A.2d 742))
Separation, severance pay
Yes
Assigned to the specific week(s) applicable. If no time period is specified, one credit week shall be allocated for each week of separation or severance pay received.
Sickness, accident and disability pay
Yes
Assigned to the specific week(s) applicable, provided payment is made within six months following the last month the individual worked for the employer.
If the department does not have sufficient credit week information on file for a claimant's base year, the UC Service Center will send fact-finding forms to the appropriate employer(s) to solicit this information.
The information provided on this site does not constitute a determination of eligibility to receive unemployment compensation.
