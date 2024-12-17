Credit Weeks FAQs



1. What is a Credit Week?

Currently, a credit week is any calendar week (Sunday through Saturday) in which an individual earns wages of at least $116 in covered employment, as defined in Section 4(g.1) of the PA UC Law.

2. What Determines When a Credit Week is Reported?

In most instances, credit weeks are reported during the week in which the wages were earned. When a calendar week falls entirely within a quarter, then a credit week is reported for that quarter. The table below describes how the types of income affect the allocation of credit weeks:

Types of Income Valid for Credit Week Credit Weeks Are Allocated Wages/salaries from employment Yes, if covered employment under PA UC Law When earned, meaning the actual week(s) services were performed, regardless of when payment occurs. Holiday pay Yes During the week when the holiday is observed, regardless of when payment occurs. Vacation pay Yes During the week(s) when the employee used the vacation, regardless of when payment occurs. Lump sum vacation payments Yes For each week of vacation, scheduled or unscheduled, for which payment was received. Sick pay Yes, if covered under the Law For week(s) when the employee was absent from employment as long as the employee was on paid/active status. Payment for unused Sick leave Yes One credit week shall be allocated for each week of unused sick leave for which payment was received. Back wage awards Yes Retroactively assigned to the week(s) in the which the wages were earned. (See Cugini v. UCBR (676 A.2d 742)) Separation, severance pay Yes Assigned to the specific week(s) applicable. If no time period is specified, one credit week shall be allocated for each week of separation or severance pay received. Sickness, accident and disability pay Yes Assigned to the specific week(s) applicable, provided payment is made within six months following the last month the individual worked for the employer.

If the department does not have sufficient credit week information on file for a claimant's base year, the UC Service Center will send fact-finding forms to the appropriate employer(s) to solicit this information.

