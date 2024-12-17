Contacts

To contact the Department about UCC building matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 1.

This will direct you to a Uniform Construction Code submenu, where you should select from the following options:





ISSUE/QUESTION SELECTION To speak with someone about appeals to the PA Accessibility Advisory Board 1 To speak with someone about appeals to the PA Industrial Board 2 To speak with a Plans Examiner about permit requests, the status of applications or technical code questions 3 To speak with someone about statutory or regulatory questions 4 To speak with someone about duplicate plans, certificates of occupancy or file research 5 To speak with someone about UCC complaints or inspection requests 6 To speak with someone about UCC certification (individual or agency) 7

If you represent a municipality and are seeking assistance in implementing a municipal UCC enforcement program, call the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services at 888-223-6837.

If you need information about certification training offered by the Pennsylvania Construction Codes Academy, call 717-763-0930.

To contact the Department about UCC elevator and lifting device matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 2 or send an email to elevators@pa.gov.

To contact the Department about boiler matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 3 or send an email to boilers@pa.gov.

To contact the Department about flammable and combustible liquid matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 3 or send an email to boilers@pa.gov.

To contact the Department about LPG matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 3 or send an email to boilers@pa.gov.

To contact the Department about asbestos or lead removal matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 5 or send an email to calbois@pa.gov.