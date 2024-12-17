Contacts
To contact the Department about UCC building matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 1.
This will direct you to a Uniform Construction Code submenu, where you should select from the following options:
ISSUE/QUESTION
SELECTION
To speak with someone about appeals to the PA Accessibility Advisory Board
1
To speak with someone about appeals to the PA Industrial Board
2
To speak with a Plans Examiner about permit requests, the status of applications or technical code questions
3
To speak with someone about statutory or regulatory questions
4
To speak with someone about duplicate plans, certificates of occupancy or file research
5
To speak with someone about UCC complaints or inspection requests
6
To speak with someone about UCC certification (individual or agency)
7
If you represent a municipality and are seeking assistance in implementing a municipal UCC enforcement program, call the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services at 888-223-6837.
If you need information about certification training offered by the Pennsylvania Construction Codes Academy, call 717-763-0930.
To contact the Department about UCC elevator and lifting device matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 2 or send an email to elevators@pa.gov.
To contact the Department about boiler matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 3 or send an email to boilers@pa.gov.
To contact the Department about flammable and combustible liquid matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 3 or send an email to boilers@pa.gov.
To contact the Department about LPG matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 3 or send an email to boilers@pa.gov.
To contact the Department about asbestos or lead removal matters, dial 717-787-3806 and then select option 5 or send an email to calbois@pa.gov.