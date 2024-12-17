Contact Information FAQs

1. How can I locate my local unemployment compensation office?

Unemployment compensation (UC) services are provided by telephone through regional call centers. You may call the UC service center at 888-313-7284. A listing of local phone numbers, mailing addresses and fax numbers for the UC service centers is available on the state map of services near you. Select your county from the listing and scroll down to: UC Benefit Services.

2. What should I do if I'm unable to get through to the UC service center via telephone?

UC Service Centers - Hours of Operation

Monday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mondays are traditionally a heavy call day. Customers who wish to apply or claim UC benefits are encouraged to file online.

If you are unable to resolve your issue online and you must contact the UC service center for assistance, please email us at uchelp@pa.gov.

For specific questions about your claim, provide your full name (as it appears on your claim, including any suffix used) and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

3. Is there an online chat option for the UC service team?

Yes, our UC LiveChat offers the same level of services and personalized assistance that you receive on the phone, all you need to do is call 1.888.313.7284 for a secure 6-digit LiveChat code which will allow us to verify your identity and provide specific information concerning your claim or questions. Do not share your 6-digit UC LiveChat code with anyone. Your 6-digit UC LiveChat code is confidential and must be kept in a safe place. Your secure LiveChat code can be used for future inquiries or LiveChat discussions, so you can skip the phone wait time and do everything online!

LiveChat is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For confidential or personalized assistance, UC customers must call us to receive a Chat code.

Call our UC Service Center at 1.888.313.7284 for your personal UC LiveChat Code.

The information provided on this site does not constitute a determination of eligibility to receive unemployment compensation.

​I would like to:

Learn about UC Eligibility

Access resources for new UC applicants

File an Initial application for benefits

Review the Initial Claim Requirements Checklist

Reopen a claim

File a Weekly or Biweekly claim

Request a Lien Payoff Amount





Report Fraud

Learn about ID.me verification

File a Wage Protest

