Compliance with Civil Rights Act Legislation

The Vocational Rehabilitation Program for eligible citizens with disabilities, administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, is conducted in such a manner that no person in the United States will be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under this program because of age, sex, race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, or physical and/or mental disability. If, as a Vocational Rehabilitation customer or potential customer, you feel that your rights have been denied you on the basis of your age, sex, race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, or physical and/or mental disability, you should file your complaint with:





Compliance Office

Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

1521 North Sixth Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

717-787-5244 (Voice) - 717-787-4885 (TTY)

800-442-6351* (Voice) - 866-830-7327* (TTY)

BBVS 717-787-6176 (Voice) - 800-622-2842* (Voice)





or





Administrator, Pennsylvania Office of Vocational

Rehabilitation in the District Office in which the alleged

discrimination took place.





and/or





Regional Civil Rights Director

Office for Civil Rights

Department of Education Region II

PO Box 13716 (3535 Market Street)

Philadelphia, PA 19101





The following written information should be included:

A description of the type of discrimination alleged. A statement of when and where such discrimination took place. A description of any pertinent facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged discrimination. Complainant's signature and return address.

OVR District Offices



