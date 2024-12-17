Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Compliance with Civil Rights Act Legislation

    The Vocational Rehabilitation Program for eligible citizens with disabilities, administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, is conducted in such a manner that no person in the United States will be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under this program because of age, sex, race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, or physical and/or mental disability. If, as a Vocational Rehabilitation customer or potential customer, you feel that your rights have been denied you on the basis of your age, sex, race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, or physical and/or mental disability, you should file your complaint with:


    Compliance Office
    Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
    1521 North Sixth Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    717-787-5244 (Voice) - 717-787-4885 (TTY)
    800-442-6351* (Voice) - 866-830-7327* (TTY)
    BBVS 717-787-6176 (Voice) - 800-622-2842* (Voice)


    or


    Administrator, Pennsylvania Office of Vocational
    Rehabilitation in the District Office in which the alleged
    discrimination took place.


    and/or


    Regional Civil Rights Director
    Office for Civil Rights
    Department of Education Region II
    PO Box 13716 (3535 Market Street)
    Philadelphia, PA 19101


    The following written information should be included:

    1. A description of the type of discrimination alleged.
    2. A statement of when and where such discrimination took place.
    3. A description of any pertinent facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged discrimination.
    4. Complainant's signature and return address.

    OVR District Offices