    Child Labor Act Complaint Form

    Description

    This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act of 2012, P.L. 1209, No. 151.


    In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.


    If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all pages must be completed. Additional information that may be needed and applicable to the specific Law under which your complaint is made may be attached.

    Manual Submission

    Download the PDF version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:


    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121


    Electronic Submission

    Access the online version of the Child Labor Act complaint form.

    La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

    District Offices

    Upon acceptance of your claim, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices.



    Altoona District Office
    Suite 200, 2nd Floor

    1130, 12th Avenue

    Altoona, PA 16601

    Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198

    Harrisburg District Office
    1302-A Labor & Industry Bldg
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    Telephone: (717) 705-5969

    Philadelphia District Office
    State Office Bldg - Rm 1103

    1400 Spring Garden Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19130
    Telephone: (215) 560-1858


    Pittsburgh District Office
    1201 State Office Building
    300 Liberty Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Telephone: (412) 565-5300

    Scranton District Office
    Scranton State Office Bldg
    100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Telephone: (570) 963-4577