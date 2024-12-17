Child Labor Act Complaint Form

Description

This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act of 2012, P.L. 1209, No. 151.





In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.





If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all pages must be completed. Additional information that may be needed and applicable to the specific Law under which your complaint is made may be attached.

Manual Submission

Download the PDF version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:





Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

1301 Labor and Industry Building

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121





Electronic Submission



Access the online version of the Child Labor Act complaint form.

La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

District Offices



Upon acceptance of your claim, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices.









Altoona District Office

Suite 200, 2nd Floor 1130, 12th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601 Toll Free: 1-877-792-8198 Harrisburg District Office

1302-A Labor & Industry Bldg

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Telephone: (717) 705-5969 Philadelphia District Office

State Office Bldg - Rm 1103 1400 Spring Garden Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Telephone: (215) 560-1858





Pittsburgh District Office

1201 State Office Building

300 Liberty Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Telephone: (412) 565-5300 Scranton District Office

Scranton State Office Bldg

100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B

Scranton, PA 18503

Telephone: (570) 963-4577



