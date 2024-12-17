Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    2023 ​PLRB Board Meetings & Agendas

    2023 Meeting Schedule

    Due to the current closure of Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) offices, Board Meetings will be conducted via conference call. Interested parties and members of the public are able to join this meeting by dialing (267) 332-8737 and using the PIN/ID 907370349.

    ​2023 PLRB Meeting Dates

    January 24 - Agenda

    February 21 - Agenda

    March 21 - Agenda

    April 101 - Agenda

    April 18 - Agenda

    May 16 - Agenda

    June 20 - Agenda

    July 18 - Agenda

    July 242

    August 15- Agenda

    August 233

    September 19 Agenda

    September 254

    October 115

    October 17 Agenda

    November 21

    December 19

     

    Dates in bold are regular meetings.
    Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. in the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board Room, Room 418, 4th Floor, Labor & Industry Building, Harrisburg, PA.

     



    1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).

    2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).

    3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).

    4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).

    5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).