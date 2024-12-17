2023 Meeting Schedule
Due to the current closure of Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) offices, Board Meetings will be conducted via conference call. Interested parties and members of the public are able to join this meeting by dialing (267) 332-8737 and using the PIN/ID 907370349.
2023 PLRB Meeting Dates
January 24 - Agenda
February 21 - Agenda
March 21 - Agenda
April 101 - Agenda
April 18 - Agenda
May 16 - Agenda
June 20 - Agenda
July 18 - Agenda
July 242
August 15- Agenda
August 233
September 19 Agenda
September 254
October 115
October 17 Agenda
November 21
December 19
Dates in bold are regular meetings.
1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).
2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).
3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).
4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).
5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).