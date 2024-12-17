​2022 Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) Winners

G.R. Noto Electrical Construction, Inc.

G. R. Noto Electrical Construction, Inc, including employees represented by 8 locals from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), has grown from a handful of employees to over 200, has been completing electrical projects throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and the outlying areas since 1969. G. R. Noto Electrical Construction is situated between Clarks Summit & Scranton, adjacent to the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA.) training facility. G.R. Noto has a significant relationship with NECA through joint trainings and other industry initiatives.

The Prefab shop was installed approximately 2 years ago to reduce or eliminate fabrication in the field. Customized panels and electrical hardware are fabricated in the shop and delivered to the site. Fabricating at the shop reduces cuts & slips/trips/falls at the site while improving the product for the customer and reducing time & costs.

In conjunction with the Prefab shop, G. R. Noto has installed a 'Building Information Modeling' system which translates CAD dimensions & schematics into a 3D model for precise manufacturing. This has become the primary fabrication process for the company because of its significant advantages to reducing exposures to hazards and ensuring the customer receives the best product possible.

Within the past 3 years G.R. Noto has transitioned to entirely battery-operated tools in the field. This initiative was intended to reduce trip hazards and other field exposures. The battery-operated thread cutter and Strut cutter were purchased to reduce cuts.

G.R. Noto has purchased Bluetooth software that enables the Safety Director to monitor Confined Space work. The software reports on the employee's exact location within the confined space and constant air quality data. Regular and emergency notifications go directly to the Safety Director through completion of the project.

Lycoming County Water & Sewer Authority (LCWSA)

Lycoming County Water & Sewer Authority (LCWSA) offers innovative regional and shared services to achieve compliance with water, stormwater, and wastewater regulations by providing practical, sustainable, cost-effective solutions through education, maintenance, technical support, and management services.

The installation of a portable, retractable, confined space tripod enables personnel to safely access remote confined space situations, which are common for sewer & water authorities. This equipment allows a two-person team to conduct LCWSA business in a safe productive manner.

LCWSA is a member of the Susquehanna Municipal Trust which is a self-insured group fund consisting of municipal organizations. Because SMT is a PA self-insured group fund, members are required to maintain the required Accident & Illness Prevention (A&IP) Program elements and protocols. Above and beyond maintaining this program LCWSA has used this program for the basis & heart of its Employee Safety Manual. Audits of Group Fund members historically have not identified the incorporation of the A&IP Program into an Employee Safety Manual that all employees must review, act on, and sign off on. This function has brought heightened safety program awareness to every employee at LCWSA.

LCWSA has vested its safety program in the Certified Workplace Safety Committee (CWSC) so that safety efforts are organized and responsive. The CWSC is not required by the Susquehanna Municipal Trust, but LCWSA is currently certified and has regularly maintained certification since 2014.

LCWSA employees have taken ownership of the safety program. The CWSC has issued anonymous surveys to the employees to identify safety and safety- culture issues. The CWSC reviews all incidents, near misses, pre-operational process issues, employee suggestions, safety equipment & PPE investments prior to purchase.

Advanced financial planning for safety is included in yearly 'Capital Projects' for grant money & SMT funds allocation for safety equipment, training, and engineering efforts.

LCWSA has made it part of its operating procedures to include business partners in safety training. As a result of this approach organizations that would not typically benefit from safety training participate in trainings with similarly oriented businesses.