ADA (American's with Disabilities Act) Technical Assistance

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Employer Representatives are knowledgeable about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). They can provide valuable information regarding essential job functions, reasonable job accommodations, and work-site modifications that will result in greater worker productivity. Should new employees have special needs for work-site modifications, adaptive equipment, or to overcome particular physical barriers, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation can work with employers to conduct work-site evaluations to determine the skills and abilities needed to perform a job and the most suitable technology or accessibility options. We can also work with supervisors and co-workers so that they can better understand the advantages of working with qualified people with disabilities.