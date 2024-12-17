Trauma Informed Workplace

In the workplace, trauma’s effects are expressed through a change in work behaviors physical health, and impaired thinking.

If the source of trauma is the workplace itself, workforce professionals have an opportunity to consult with and advise their employer clients on:

organizational culture,

job quality and job design,

supervisor or management behaviors,

team dynamics, and employee health and

safety programs.

Job quality and organizational structure are good places to start, as are workplace communications and norms. It is best to start small. Organizational change is often very stressful for employees, and transformational change (e.g. culture change) tends to face the most resistance.