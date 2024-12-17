Trauma Informed Workplace

In the workplace, trauma’s effects are expressed through a change in work behaviors physical health, and impaired thinking.
If the source of trauma is the workplace itself, workforce professionals have an opportunity to consult with and advise their employer clients on:
- organizational culture,
- job quality and job design,
- supervisor or management behaviors,
- team dynamics, and employee health and
- safety programs.
Job quality and organizational structure are good places to start, as are workplace communications and norms. It is best to start small. Organizational change is often very stressful for employees, and transformational change (e.g. culture change) tends to face the most resistance.
Other resources from this source related to trauma-informed workplaces:
Professional Quality of Life (proQOL)
ProQOL is intended for any helper - health care professionals, social service workers, teachers, attorneys, emergency response, etc. Understanding the positive and negative aspects of helping those who experience trauma and suffering can improve your ability to help them and your ability to keep your own balance.