    Trauma Toolbox

    Trauma-Informed Supervision

    Reflective Supervision Core Components - Processing the emotions and feelings from the work

    • Emotion-Focused Questions - Consistency is needed
      • How are you feeling today?
      • I know that your performance overall is going well, but how are you doing emotionally carrying the workload?
      • I heard you had a difficult visit yesterday would you like to talk about it?
    • Reflective listening
      • Repeat back to the supervisee what you heard to ensure that you are understanding
    • Supervisor Modeling
      • Staff may be reluctant to share feelings because their leaders have not shared
      • It is falsely assumed that there is a way that you pack down the feelings, or are not effected
      • Supervisor modeling with boundaries is important
      • "Wow, thank you for sharing that case, that is difficult, I remember when I carried a caseload and I had a case like that…it was difficult, and it was hard to sit it down before going home."
    • Compassion Satisfaction
      • Talking about the joy, meaning, and importance of what we do
      • Celebrate the wins

    Reflective Supervision works when:

    • There is consistency, this cannot be seen as the "flavor of the week"
    • There is buy in from the top
    • It is understood that the initial time spent becomes time saving in the long run

    How to Implement?

    • Start at the top - leadership must begin first
      • Training
      • Coaching
      • Reminding
    • Create a Reflective Practice Champion
      • Identified the trauma champions and diversity champions to become reflective supervision champion
      • YOU MUST COMMIT TO THE TIME
    • Incorporate reflective supervision in all meetings
      • Champions lead this out  within monthly meetings
    • Onboarding includes reflective supervisor training
      • This holds us accountable to reflection from our new staff
      • Allows space from our day to day to ensure we are caring for the workers