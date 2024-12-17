Trauma-Informed Supervision

Reflective Supervision Core Components - Processing the emotions and feelings from the work
- Emotion-Focused Questions - Consistency is needed
- How are you feeling today?
- I know that your performance overall is going well, but how are you doing emotionally carrying the workload?
- I heard you had a difficult visit yesterday would you like to talk about it?
- Reflective listening
- Repeat back to the supervisee what you heard to ensure that you are understanding
- Supervisor Modeling
- Staff may be reluctant to share feelings because their leaders have not shared
- It is falsely assumed that there is a way that you pack down the feelings, or are not effected
- Supervisor modeling with boundaries is important
- "Wow, thank you for sharing that case, that is difficult, I remember when I carried a caseload and I had a case like that…it was difficult, and it was hard to sit it down before going home."
- Compassion Satisfaction
- Talking about the joy, meaning, and importance of what we do
- Celebrate the wins
Reflective Supervision works when:
- There is consistency, this cannot be seen as the "flavor of the week"
- There is buy in from the top
- It is understood that the initial time spent becomes time saving in the long run
How to Implement?
- Start at the top - leadership must begin first
- Training
- Coaching
- Reminding
- Create a Reflective Practice Champion
- Identified the trauma champions and diversity champions to become reflective supervision champion
- YOU MUST COMMIT TO THE TIME
- Incorporate reflective supervision in all meetings
- Champions lead this out within monthly meetings
- Onboarding includes reflective supervisor training
- This holds us accountable to reflection from our new staff
- Allows space from our day to day to ensure we are caring for the workers