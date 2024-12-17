SAMHSA has identified six key principles that trauma-informed organizations follow. According to SAMHSA, the principles apply to multiple types of organizations, although the exact terminology and application may be setting- or sector-specific.

Safety

Throughout the organization, employees (and the people they serve) feel physically safe and psychologically safe. At a minimum, basic workplace safety standards and protocols are followed. Managers and supervisors are supportive of workers and create an inclusive environment.

In a workforce development organization, clients feel calm, comfortable, and welcomed.

Trustworthiness and Transparency

Organizational operations and decisions are conducted with transparency and with the goal of building and maintaining trust among staff and with clients and their family members (if they are served). Leaders communicate openly and regularly with employees about decisions affecting them and the organization, and employees are never surprised by company decisions.

Peer Support

People with lived experience with trauma feel supported by the organization and support each other. In the SAMHSA model, these are called “peers.” Workers at all levels treat each other as human beings, who all have experiences at least some toxic stress and/or trauma – and they respect and honor each other’s experiences.

Collaboration and Mutuality

The organization recognizes that everyone has a role to play in a trauma-informed approach, no matter their level of seniority or power. This principle manifests itself through teamwork and appreciating each team member’s role in accomplishing the overall mission of the organization.

Empowerment, Voice, and Choice

Individuals’ strengths and experiences are recognized and nurtured. Employees and clients have opportunities to use their voice and feel comfortable doing so. Employees are encouraged and have opportunities to speak up and raise issues and challenges, especially if something is harming them and/or their ability to do their work safely and productively. In addition, they have opportunities to

identify and implement solutions. Clients, if applicable, participate in their own support journey with decision-making power, choices, and planning. Workforce development professionals serve as their partners — that is, they do “with” their clients rather than “to” or “for” them.

Cultural, Historical, and Gender Inclusion

The organization actively moves past cultural stereotypes and biases based on race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, religion, etc. The organization incorporates policies, protocols, and processes that are responsive to the racial, ethnic, and cultural needs of employees and clients and recognizes and addresses historical trauma. The workplace is inclusive, does not discriminate, does not tolerate racism or discrimination, and actively works to counter hidden and overt biases.