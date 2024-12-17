A concept related to trauma is toxic stress. Toxic stress is the experience of strong, frequent, and/or prolonged adversity without adequate support or resilience. Common reactions to toxic stress and trauma stem from our “fight, flight, or freeze” responses to stressful situations and can include anger, fear, anxiety, withdrawal, depression, numbness, memory loss, confusion, hypersensitivity to loud noises, and perhaps even violence toward others or oneself, among other reactions. Toxic Stress (harvard.edu)

Children growing up with toxic stress may have difficulty forming healthy and stable relationships. They may also have unstable work histories as adults and struggle with finances, jobs, and depression throughout life. These effects can also be passed on to their own children. Some children may face further exposure to toxic stress from historical and ongoing traumas due to systemic racism or the impacts of poverty resulting from limited educational and economic opportunities. Fast Facts: Preventing Adverse Childhood Experiences |Violence Prevention|Injury Center|CDC

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are “potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years old)” and include abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction that undermines a child’s sense of safety, stability, and bonding. Examples of ACEs include experiencing or witnessing violence in the home or community; having a family member attempt or die by suicide; growing up in a household with substance misuse, mental health problems, and instability due to parental separation or household members being in jail or prison. ACEs happen at the household, community, and environmental levels and also include things like natural disasters.

Some people are at greater risk of experiencing once or more ACEs than others. While all children are at risk of ACEs, numerous studies have shown inequities in such experiences linked to the historical, social, and economic environments in which some families live. ACEs were highest among females, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native adults, and adults who are unemployed or unable to work.

ACEs are costly. ACEs-related health consequences cost an estimated economic burden of $748 billion annually in Bermuda, Canada, and the United States.

People who work with traumatized clients can experience secondary of vicarious trauma. Sometimes called “compassion fatigue,” it is a set of observable reactions to working with people who have been traumatized and mirrors the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The symptoms of secondary trauma may include social isolation, anxiety, physical ailments, and trouble sleeping. Resource Guide to Trauma-Informed Human Services | The Administration for Children and Families (hhs.gov)