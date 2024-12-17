The current public children's behavioral health system in Pennsylvania is based on the principles and framework developed more than 20 years ago through the Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP). This Introduction to CASSP describes the origins of CASSP in Pennsylvania, highlights current initiatives and services, and lists some basic children's behavioral health services.

The PA Navigate service enables healthcare organizations to collaborate, using a referral platform, in an effort to serve individuals with needs related to Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

For PA Residents….

Search for community-based services using the newly launched PA Navigate Website.

Enter your Zip Code to find services of interest close to you.

Some Categories of Available Services include: Childcare Clothing Employment Financial Strain Food Insecurity Housing Insecurity / Homelessness Medical Access/Affordability Transportation Utilities



For Healthcare Organizations Interested in Locating Community-Based Services…

Search for community-based services using the newly launched PA Navigate Website.

Enter the Zip Code of relevance to find services of interest close to the individual in need. Some categories of Available Services are listed above.

For Healthcare Organizations Interested in Using PA Navigate to Screen Individuals and Make Electronic Referrals…

Contact HSX Member Services for participation information at memberservices@healthshareexchange.org.

Healthcare organizations that leverage PA Navigate to screen individuals and/or make electronic referrals can expect to: Have a best-practice screening tool available for use to identify individuals with SDOH needs within the PA Navigate platform Locate, based on need, relevant services for patients and consumers Use the PA Navigate platform to electronically refer individuals to an identified Community Based Organization (CBO) that is equipped to provide these needed services, Use the PA Navigate platform to know when the CBO has “closed the loop” to understand the outcome of the individual’s referral. Knowing the referred individual is receiving services or wasn’t eligible for services helps the referring organization to understand if the SDOH need is being met or if it still exists.

In most cases, healthcare organizations that want to fully leverage PA Navigate will be able to integrate the referral platform with their existing electronic healthcare record, care management platform, or other system of record.

For Community-Based Organizations…

Use of PA Navigate is offered at no cost.

A CBO can easily join PA Navigate and claim its listing in the service directory and opt in to receiving electronic referrals from participating healthcare organizations.

CBOs can use the PA Navigate platform to demonstrate their community impact to their funders.

To sign up, visit the newly launched PA Navigate Website and click Sign Up in the top, right-hand corner.

