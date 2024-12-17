Historical and Generational Trauma

Historical vs. Generational Trauma
- lntergenerational/Multigenerational/Transgenerational are sometimes used interchangeably in the psychological and sociological literature but have specific hysiologic definitions. From a biological standpoint, transgenerational usually refers to inherited traits without any direct exposure to the soma or germ line . Intergenerational refers to inherited traits from a direct exposure to the germline. Multi-generational refers to anything that relates to or involves more than one generation.
- Generational trauma:
- Trauma passed down from those who directly experienced the trauma to subsequent generations.
- Historical trauma
- Taumatic experiences or events shared by a group of people within a society, community, ethnic group, or nationality that shows widespread effects, collective suffering, and typically arise from malicious intent from an aggressor.
Historical Trauma Can Be Further Complicated By
- Historical unresolved grief
- When historical trauma has not been adequately expressed, acknowledged, or otherwise resolved then there can be unresolved grief that complicates the effects of the trauma. This is typically the mechanism by which historical trauma becomes generational trauma.
- Disenfranchised grief
- When the grief around the historical trauma cannot be publicly voiced or is not openly acknowledged by the public then disenfranchised grief can further complicate resolving the historical trauma. This lack of recognition of the trauma often keeps the traumatized group isolated from the rest of the population and keeps them from seeking out help to resolve any generational trauma.
- Internalized oppression
- This occurs when a historically traumatized group internalizes the views of the oppressor and perpetuates a cycle of self hatred that manifests itself in individual negative behaviors, as well as outward aggression and anger towards the members of one's own group
What Does "Transgenerational Trauma" Mean?
- Generally, refers to the idea of the subconscious transmission of traumatic experiences to subsequent generations and to society.
- It can be found that subsequent generations show symptoms of trauma without having directly experienced the trauma themselves.
- This can affect individuals or a group of people, with the term "collective trauma" denoting times when a trauma affects a larger group of individuals or effects members outside of a specific family that may have experienced the actual trauma.
- Because the roots of transgenerational trauma lie outside of the typical transmission of trauma, it is often ignored or dismissed.
- It can be typified by feelings of guilt and shame, and treated as taboo to discuss, both within the family and within the community that might be affected
The Complexity of Transgenerational Trauma
Understanding transgenerational trauma becomes essential to working with children and families to ensure that we have realistic expectations about the barriers to treatment and engagement, which might not be readily apparent on the surface. At the same time separating out confounding factors is difficult. For example:
- How do we separate historical abuse (Holocaust, Slavery, Indian Schools, etc.) from Its effects?
- How do we separate out the effects of historical abuse that show up in generational patterns of poverty, abuse, substance use, and incarceration from the shared stress experiences (race-based traumatic stress) of marginalized populations such as Black, Indigenous, or other People of Colo r that perpetuate generational patterns of poverty, abuse and incarceration from the missed opportunities and continued marginalization and oppression that lead to generational patterns of poverty, abuse and incarceration?
Generational Trauma: Early Research - Holocaust