Helping You to Cope with Toxic Stress and Trauma

The instructor, Sarah Crisafi, is a child welfare professional who found yoga as a way to understand and relieve her stress response.

The first hour is geared around learning, and the last hour is putting learning into practice (experiential learning through yoga). You also receive tools to take off the mat and into your work. No yoga experience necessary. All yoga and postures are optional, as there is a focus on self-care, and taking care of one's own body. These sessions were part of the 2021 Child Welfare Workforce Development Month. We hope you'll continue to build in time to experience the extraordinary benefits of trauma-informed yoga.