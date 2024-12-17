Skip to agency navigation
    Burn-out is included in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as an occupational phenomenon. It is not classified as a medical condition.

    It is described in the chapter: ‘Factors influencing health status or contact with health services’ – which includes reasons for which people contact health services but that are not classed as illnesses or health conditions.

    Burn-out is defined in ICD-11 as follows:

    “Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by three dimensions:

    • feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;
    • increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and
    • reduced professional efficacy.

    Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life.”

    Burn-out was also included in ICD-10, in the same category as in ICD-11, but the definition is now more detailed.

    The World Health Organization is about to embark on the development of evidence-based guidelines on mental well-being in the workplace.

    Burn-out an "occupational phenomenon": International Classification of Diseases (who.int) 28 May 2019, Departmental news

    Dr. Haley Sparks "In it for the Long Haul Conference"

    The below slides are posted with permission

    Types of Burnout/Fatigue

    1. Physical (e.g., body feels run down or exhausted)
    2. Mental (e.g., difficulty processing or managing emotions; inability to concentrate)
    3. Spiritual (e.g., feeling a lack of personal purpose)
    4. Emotional (e.g., having trouble accepting oneself; not feeling accepted by others around you)
    5. Social (e.g., feeling like you're often giving and much less often receiving)
    6. Sensory (e.g., feeling overstimulated by your environments, such as constant electronic notifications)
    7. Creative (e.g., feeling uninspired)

    Myths we need to put to REST

    • Rest is exclusively sleep
    • Rest exclusively means stopping
    • Rest will result in less and/or worse output
    • Rest will decrease productivity
    • Rest will delay us to getting to the liberation we all need

    Good news!

    • You should not feel guilty about resting
      • You're not alone if you feel this way, but you don't have to!
      • We need to reprogram how we think about investment in liberatory work (and ourselves)
      • You do not have to "earn" rest
    • Simple concepts and strategies have been proven to work across a variety of cultures and contexts
    • We can (and should!) incorporate rest in our day-to-day lives
    • Rest allows you to clarify and prioritize your personal purpose
    • Rest can (and should!) be normalized to contribute to enhanced liberatory work

    Physical Rest

    Passive

    • Sleeping (6-9 hours; this will vary for your body)
    • Napping

    Active

    • Improve lymphatic drainage and circulation
    • Moving the body to improve " flow" within
    • Yoga
    • Stretching
    • Leisure walks

    Spiritual Rest

    • Fulfilling our int e rnal needs
      • To feel our life has personal purpose (this can be "simpler" than you think!)
    • To feel we have meaning
    • To feel like we belong
    • To feel accepted for who we are, as we are
    • To feel connected to something bigger than us

    Emotional Rest

    Intra-personal processing

    • Freedom to authentically identify, express. accept, and validate your feelings [with yourself!)
    • Journaling
    • Reflection questions and prompts
    • See, know. and accept yourself first

    Inter-personal processing

    • Freedom to authentically identify, express. accept, and validate your feelings [with others!)
    • Counselor/therapist/mentor
    • Trusted friend/partner
    • Support groups
    • Find environments/individuals who see and hear you

    Social Rest

    Pouring In (maximize these!)

    • Who doesn ' t need anything from you?
    • Who do you feel energ ized a round?
    • Who is just there to support you?
    • Touch (likely outside of work) - an opportunity for intimacy

    Pouring out (try to limit these!)

    • When a re you in giving mode?
    • What interac tions consistently make you feel d ra ined?

    Sensory Rest

    • Minimize overstimulation in your environments
    • Downgrade sensory input throughout your day
    • Electronic detox (even for 10 minutes!)
    • Close your eyes
    • Minimize background noise
    • Turn off notifications where you can

    Creative Rest

    • Renewal in appreciating beauty in all forms
    • Experience beauty that has already been created (you don 't have to create it yourself o )
    • Immerse yourself in awe, beauty, and wonder
    • Can be naturally-occurring or manmade (e.g., landscapes, art, music)