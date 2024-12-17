We recognize the widespread burden secondary trauma and workplace stress is having on the workforce and families that staff work with and determined that the gathering of resources in one convenient place may be helpful. This resource is known as the Trauma Toolbox.

After information gathering sessions and focus groups were held with child welfare staff, the OCYF Trauma team began to evaluate the massive amount of information on trauma’s effects and intervention. Throughout 2023-2024, OCYF staff, as part of their internship, were asked to determine helpful links, as well as written and visual information that would allow child welfare staff to access important information when the incident is occurring, increasing confidence to have open dialogue, and offering technical assistance.

Once the work began, it was clear that the Trauma Toolbox would be helpful, not only for child welfare staff, but to other helping professionals, and the families and children served. The Trauma Toolbox contains information to help normalize trauma reactions, understand behaviors, and offer information to seek further assistance in healing when this is appropriate.