Suicide Warning Sign #1
Talking about or making plans for suicide.
If someone talks about wanting to die or says they are thinking about suicide, it’s a serious warning sign. They may also make a plan or talk about how they might do it. This should never be ignored. Get help right away by talking to a trusted adult or calling a crisis line.
Suicide Warning Sign #3
Talking about being a burden to others.
If someone says things like “I’m just in the way” or “Everyone would be better off without me,” it can be a warning sign. They may feel like they don’t matter or are causing problems for others. This should be taken seriously. Get help from a trusted adult or a crisis line.
Suicide Warning Sign #5
Changing or withdrawing from social connections or situations.
If someone stops spending time with friends or family, or no longer wants to do things they used to enjoy, it can be a warning sign. Pulling away from others may mean they’re feeling sad, lonely, or overwhelmed. It’s important to check in and get help if needed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
-Quote Component Build, Excepteur sint occaecat