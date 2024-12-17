Skip to agency navigation
    A key component of developing this system of supports is improving the relationship between the home health care providers and families.

    Pediatric Complex Care Resource Centers (PCCRCs) were created to provide education, training, and non-medical support to caregiver teams to assist with building relationships and co-navigating the various systems and resources that are available to support them. 

    PCCRC Resources

    This resource offers personalized support for caregiver teams, helping them collaborate on the child's needs through problem-solving conflict resolution and balancing familial, social, and medical goals. Coaches may also work with individual family members to empower advocacy and communication, provide targeted education and training, and facilitate regional family advisory groups for peer support and feedback on PCCRC resources.

    This resource supports children and adolescents with complex medical needs as they transition from facilities and hospitals to community settings. The Family Facilitator also supports the diversion of placements from community to congregate care settings.

    This resource offers self-paced learning courses on various home-care topics designed for all members of the caregiver team and information on supports and resources are available through MyODP. Sample topics include relationship building, supporting behavioral health needs, durable medical equipment, and life transitions.

