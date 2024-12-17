Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Young girl giving her doctor a high-five with her parents inside the PA state frame.
    Did You Know?

    About 750,000 Pennsylvanians have health care thanks to Medicaid Expansion.

    Since 2015, more than 2.5 million Pennsylvanians have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.

    More Medicaid Data
    Apply for Medicaid
    Senior woman hugging senior man in wheelchair inside the PA state frame.
    Did You Know?

    About 3 MILLION Pennsylvanians are covered by Medicaid.

    They live in every county in the Commonwealth, and are mainly: children, people with disabilities, lower income adults, and older adults.

    More Medicaid Data
    Apply for Medicaid
    Young boy smiling during a medical checkup with his parents inside the PA state frame.
    Did You Know?

    Medicaid covers one out of every four Pennsylvanians.

    They live in every county in the Commonwealth, and are mainly: children, people with disabilities, lower income adults, and older adults.

    More Medicaid Data
    Apply for Medicaid