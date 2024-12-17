Skip to agency navigation
    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    WORKING DRAFT

    Scam & Fraud Alerts

    Pennsylvanians who suspect benefits fraud should call 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477)

    Unfortunately, due to the end of Congressional authorization, benefits stolen via card skimming, fraud, or other electronic theft after December 20, 2024, cannot be reissued.

    If your benefits are stolen electronically make sure to: 

    •  REPORT it to:
      • your local law enforcement agency
    • REQUEST a new EBT card through:
    • FIND immediate food assistance by:

    Below are a list of potential threats, scams, and frauds targeting benefit recipients, of which we are currently aware.

    New scams are being hatched all the time, so here are a few general tips to keep you and your accounts safe:

    • Never give out personal or account information over the phone, in email, or via text messages.
    • Benefits such as SNAP, should never be used without the offical EBT card present.
    • Check ATMs and retail card readers for skimming devices before using your card.
    • If you have questions or believe your account has been compromised, immediately contact your local County Assistance Office.
      • If theft is believed to have occurred, the CAO will cancel your current EBT card and issue you a replacement EBT card. This is a preventative measure as just changing your PIN may not prevent future theft from occurring since the perpetrator still has your active card number. By sending a new card, it will cancel the previous card number as an extra layer of protection for your benefits
    • It is a good idea to check your EBT balance and purchase history regularly to make sure there are no unexpected purchases or balance inquiries. We also recommend changing your PIN monthly right before your payment date. You can easily monitor your card through the free official myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

    Recognize Skimming Devices

    Currently Known Scams

    Targeting

    Program

    Description

    Contact

    Date Posted

    General PublicEBT and ACCESS Cares

    Text messages claiming benefits have been deactivated.

    The scam message tells recipients to call a (833) 786-6243 number to activate it. 

    		​County Assistance Offices

    		11/13/2024
    Retired Pennsylvanians via FacebookFee for Service

    Facebook messages promising money for a service charge/fee

    There are scam Facebook messages sent promising $50,000 from the PA Department of Human Services, but you have to pay a "fee".

    REMINDER: DHS will NEVER ask for money in exchange for benefits. If you have questions, please contact your local CAO or call the Fraud Tip Line.

    		DHS fraud tip line:
    1-844-DHS-TIPS
    (1-844-347-8477) or the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) website.    		8/23/2024
    General PublicEBT and ACCESS Cares

    EBT Skimming for SNAP benefits.

    Reports of stolen SNAP benefits in the Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania region due to card skimming devices and has referred these reports to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees SNAP and SNAP retailers nationwide.

    Individuals are also encouraged to report any SNAP theft to local law enforcement.

    DHS fraud tip line:
    1-844-DHS-TIPS
    (1-844-347-8477) or the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) website.

     

    		6/6/2024
    General PublicEBT and ACCESS cards

    Text Messages claiming "EBT card is locked"
    The scam message tells recipients to call a phone number or email an address with what appears to be a “pa.gov” email address to unlock the EBT card. 

    For example, one scam message read:
    “Either call 1(888) 414-0029 with message ID# 82784 to unlock the account or email 21411@bovs[dot]pa.gov to unlock the EBT card.”

    		​County Assistance Offices4/10/2024

     

    Medicaid RecipientsMedicaidMedicaid recipients are receiving text messages informing them that their PA HealthPlan application is due. Upon calling the telephone number in the text message, callers are told that they must pay $125 in fees and taxes by credit card or their benefits will be closed.Your credit card company12/11/2023

    Medical Assistance Recipients

    Medicaid/CHIP

    Texts from “Health Services,” “Health Solutions,” or “Innovative Partners”
    Medical Assistance recipients are receiving text messages asking them to reply “Help” or to call 855-572-6401 to review their healthcare plans. Then they receive more text, emails, and phone calls claiming their policy was terminated due to COVID restrictions and they must pay to renew their Medicaid.

     

    Phone numbers involved in potential scam:

    855-572-6201 -|- 863-222-9611 -|- 224-258-0570 -|- 833-369-2932 -|- 888-677-6074

     

    Email addresses involved in potential scam: @innovativepartnerslp.com

    County Assistance Offices

    Read Press Release

    10/04/2023

    General Public and Retailers

    SNAP

    Mass Texts
    Mass texts are being sent that indicate a food stamp payment is ready and asking the recipient to confirm their ID be selecting either of two links within the text.

    County Assistance Offices

    04/27/2023

    General Public

    EBT and ACCESS cards

    Mass Texts
    Mass texts are being sent that claim “your Pennsylvania Access Card is blocked” and providing a phone number to contact.

    County Assistance Offices

    02/25/2023

    General Public and Retailers

    EBT Cards

    Card Cloning
    FNS received reports of people attempting to use photocopies of EBT cards at retailers and pressuing them to manually enter EBT card numbers.

    County Assistance Offices

    09/27/2022

    Elderly

    SNAP

    Phone Calls Requesting EBT Card Numbers
    Elderly clients are receiving fraudulent calls and text messages claiming their SNAP benefits will be terminated and requesting the EBT card number to fix the issue.

    County Assistance Offices

    09/27/2022