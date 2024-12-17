Data Dashboards and Reports

DHS serves more than 3 million Pennsylvanians directly
through programs we administer like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and more.
The agency reaches countless others in our Commonwealth through protective services, support for county-level human services programs, and work to oversee licensed providers that offer child care, behavioral health care, long-term care, disability supports, and other essential services. Download statewide, county, and localized data on Medicaid and SNAP (xlsx) -- two of DHS' largest programs
Medicaid Information
Medicaid is a health care program overseen by the federal government but managed by states.
In Pennsylvania, Medicaid covers approximately 3 million people who live in every county in the Commonwealth - mainly:
- children,
- people with disabilities,
- lower income adults, and
- older adults.
Medicaid helps eligible people without health insurance and people with special health needs get the care they need to stay healthy, support their family, and participate in Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy.
In 2015, Pennsylvania implemented Medicaid Expansion, part of the Affordable Care Act that allows low income people who don’t get health coverage from an employer or don’t make enough to qualify for subsides from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, to get health coverage through Medicaid.
Today, about 750,000 Pennsylvanians get health care because of Medicaid Expansion and since 2015, more than 2.5 million have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.
Medicaid Expansion has also helped our hospitals who have seen the number of uninsured patients admitted for care fall by nearly 1/3, meaning that hospitals and doctors can be paid for the care they provide.
Medicaid Data as of December 2024
SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a food assistance program that helps more than 2 million Pennsylvanians – mostly children, older adults, or disabled – buy groceries and feed their household each month.
SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded, and benefits can only be spent on food.
Each month, Pennsylvania receives more than $350 million in SNAP funds from the federal government that support grocers, food retailers, and Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry while also helping individuals and families put food on the table.
While our charitable food network is a vital part of ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to healthy food, this network cannot replace the benefit to the state from SNAP, which provides 9 meals for every 1 meal provided by our charitable network.
SNAP Data as of December 2024
SNAP benefits have a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.
In December 2024, SNAP brought $366,850,460 in federally funded food assistance benefits to our communities. See how much SNAP brings in for each county:
Data as of December 2024
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center found that
for every $1 issued in federal SNAP benefits,
it helps grow our economy by $1.54
through job retention and creation and income for farms and other agricultural producers. This program is an important part of supporting a healthy economy for all Pennsylvanians in every county of our Commonwealth.
View data & learn more about DHS programs
Enrollment Information
- DHS Enrollment and Services Overview Report (by month) — September 2024
- View the Office of Income Maintenance Listserv for monthly enrollment data on Medical Assistance, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
- Download Historical Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF data
Data By Topic
Child Welfare
Providing open data around child welfare helps keep Pennsylvania's children safer. An interactive dashboard around child welfare services is planned for a future release.
- Annual Child Abuse and Protective Services Report
- Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities
County Block Grant Funds
Annually, counties submit County Human Services Plans to DHS for approval. Funds included in this plan are a small but significant portion of the total funds allocated to counties for the delivery of human services. Thirty-eight counties have opted in to receive block grant funding via a pilot program, providing for the county-based human service needs of their residents.
Early Childhood Education
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has a research page where Pennsylvanians can review needs assessments, program information, and public data. Browse the data dashboards (please note that data maps will take some time to load).
Developmental Programs
Visit the Office of Developmental Programs' to view data reports, rate schedules, and other announcements.
Long-Term Care
This workbook from the Office of Long-Term Living provides information about nursing facilities, such as demographics, cost, and how many residents within each facility receive Medical Assistance.
Medicaid
- The HealthChoices website hosts data books and provides historical data about the HealthChoices program in Pennsylvania.
- Medicaid data dashboard — View our interactive data and see how many Pennsylvanians were able to get covered and get connected to critical health care services.
Mental Health
DHS is committed to improving the mental health and substance abuse programs it provides to all Pennsylvanians.
Office of Long Term Living (OLTL)
OLTL's Data Dash is a collection of documents regarding current OLTL enrollment data, market share between CHC-MCO's and other frequently requested information.
- Current Report: Data Brief - October 2024
- View Past Reports: OLTL Data Dash Archive
Personal Care Homes
Check out the number of licensed personal care homes in the state, information about residents, how many beds are available, and more.