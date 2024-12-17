Data Dashboards and Reports

Medicaid helps eligible people without health insurance and people with special health needs get the care they need to stay healthy, support their family, and participate in Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy.

In 2015, Pennsylvania implemented Medicaid Expansion, part of the Affordable Care Act that allows low income people who don’t get health coverage from an employer or don’t make enough to qualify for subsides from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, to get health coverage through Medicaid.

Today, about 750,000 Pennsylvanians get health care because of Medicaid Expansion and since 2015, more than 2.5 million have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.

Medicaid Expansion has also helped our hospitals who have seen the number of uninsured patients admitted for care fall by nearly 1/3, meaning that hospitals and doctors can be paid for the care they provide.