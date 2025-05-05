Skip to agency navigation
    Doula Advisory Board

    The Doula Advisory Board will meet twice a year to advise the secretary of the Department of Human Services (DHS) on best practices and issues concerning maternal health services. If you have questions, please contact the advisory board via email. 

    Email the Doula Advisory Board

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    Meeting Date & Time

    Call-In Number

    Call-In PIN

    September 4, 2025; 10:30-12pm

    267-332-8737

    628 216 285# 

    About the Doula Advisory Board

    The Doula Advisory Board, established by Act 115 of 2024, was created to advise the Secretary on key issues, including:

    • Doula best practices
    • Doula participation in the Medical Assistance Program
    • Addressing racial and geographic disparities in maternal health services
    • Promoting uniform care to access

