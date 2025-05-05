2025 Meeting Schedule
Meeting Date & Time
Call-In Number
Call-In PIN
September 4, 2025; 10:30-12pm
267-332-8737
628 216 285#
About the Doula Advisory Board
The Doula Advisory Board, established by Act 115 of 2024, was created to advise the Secretary on key issues, including:
- Doula best practices
- Doula participation in the Medical Assistance Program
- Addressing racial and geographic disparities in maternal health services
- Promoting uniform care to access
