Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Case Workers Share Their Stories

    Caring Careers at County Assistance Offices

    Transcript

    Embark on a journey of purpose and fulfillment with the Department of Human Services County Assistance Offices. Our guiding philosophy is simple yet profound: when people's basic needs are met, life becomes better for everyone

    Serving over 3 million Pennsylvanians directly through our programs, we are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families in need. No matter your background, career stage, or level of education, there is a place for you here.

    View Open Positions at CAOs

    Selinsgrove Center

    Where Compassion Meets Career Growth

    Transcript

    Working at Selinsgrove Center means becoming a vital part of a mission to support individuals with intellectual disabilities in reaching their full potential. Our team members enjoy meaningful careers, unparalleled benefits, and the opportunity to grow within the organization. From providing care to building lasting relationships, every day here is an opportunity to make a difference.

    Are you ready to step into a rewarding career where your compassion can change lives? Discover what makes Selinsgrove Center a great place to work and grow. Apply today and take the first step toward a fulfilling career with purpose!

    Job Opportunities at Selinsgrove Center