The .gov means its official.

Embark on a journey of purpose and fulfillment with the Department of Human Services County Assistance Offices. Our guiding philosophy is simple yet profound: when people's basic needs are met, life becomes better for everyone.
Serving over 3 million Pennsylvanians directly through our programs, we are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families in need. No matter your background, career stage, or level of education, there is a place for you here.
Working at Selinsgrove Center means becoming a vital part of a mission to support individuals with intellectual disabilities in reaching their full potential. Our team members enjoy meaningful careers, unparalleled benefits, and the opportunity to grow within the organization. From providing care to building lasting relationships, every day here is an opportunity to make a difference.
Are you ready to step into a rewarding career where your compassion can change lives? Discover what makes Selinsgrove Center a great place to work and grow. Apply today and take the first step toward a fulfilling career with purpose!