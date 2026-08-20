Waymart, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ State Correctional Institution (SCI) Waymart has named Monk Matthew Mizes its 2026 Volunteer of the Year in recognition of his dedicated service to the institution and its incarcerated population.

Monk Mizes, whose home monastery is Saint Tikhon of Zadonsk, has been an active volunteer at SCI Waymart for more than four years. While Saint Tikhon’s has a long history of ministering to those incarcerated at the institution, Monk Mizes is the first member of the monastery to receive SCI Waymart’s Volunteer of the Year award.

In addition to assisting with and cantoring at weekly Vesper services, Monk Mizes regularly provides support to incarcerated individuals who are seeking someone willing to listen, offer comfort or provide guidance. He describes this work as a “ministry of presence.”

“Monk Matthew embodies what it means to be a dedicated volunteer,” said SCI Waymart Superintendent Reed Davy. “He gives his time freely, but more importantly, he gives people something that can be just as valuable -- his compassion, his attention and his willingness to simply be present when someone needs to be heard. His service has made a meaningful difference at SCI Waymart, and we are proud to recognize him as our Volunteer of the Year.”

Monk Mizes will receive the award during SCI Waymart’s annual Volunteer Banquet on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Nearly 20 additional volunteers will also be recognized for their commitment to sharing their time, talents and compassion with the incarcerated population.

Volunteers play an important role in Pennsylvania’s state correctional institutions by supporting educational, religious, recreational and reentry-related programming and providing positive connections that contribute to successful rehabilitation.

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