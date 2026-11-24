Collegeville, PA – The State Correctional Institution at (SCI) Phoenix Superintendent Joseph Terra announced today that the institution will conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise beginning at 8:00 AM, Thursday, Dec. 3.

The exercise is designed to simulate a major emergency at the facility and provide an opportunity for correctional staff, law enforcement, and emergency responders to practice and evaluate their response procedures.

During the exercise, SCI Phoenix will be placed on lockdown and will operate under emergency procedures. Multiple outside agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Unit and other emergency response personnel, will participate. Residents in the surrounding community may notice an increased presence of law enforcement vehicles, emergency response personnel, and aircraft in the area throughout the exercise.

The PADOC is reminding the public that this is a planned training exercise, not an actual emergency. Residents should not be alarmed by the increased emergency response activity in and around the institution.

The exercise is part of the department's ongoing efforts to maintain emergency preparedness and strengthen coordination with outside law enforcement and emergency response agencies.

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