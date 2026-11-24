Collegeville, PA – Joseph Terra, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, reports the death of inmate Rubar Crawford, 49, who passed away today, after being assaulted by another inmate on Nov. 14, 2026.

Staff immediately responded to the incident and secured the area. Crawford received medical treatment at the institution before being transported to St. Luke’s Hospital Grand View Campus, where he remained until his death.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

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