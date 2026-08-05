Muncy, PA – William Frantz, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, reported that inmate Tiffany Price, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on August 3, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded, and life-saving measures were administered until emergency medical services arrived. Price was pronounced deceased at 5:47 AM.

Price was serving a 2-to-5-year sentence for the Manufacturing, Delivery, or Possession with intent to Manufacture or Deliver a controlled substance on a Huntington County conviction. She was returned to SCI Muncy on August 1, 2026, as a parole violator.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

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