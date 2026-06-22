Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Mercer, PA – Melinda Adams, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Mercer, reported that inmate Joshua Tisak, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 21, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and initiated life saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene.

    Superior Ambulance arrived at the facility and continued advanced life support efforts while transporting Inmate Tisak to AHN Grove City Hospital in Grove City, PA. Inmate Tisak was pronounced deceased at 5:42 a.m.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Mercer County Coroner’s Office.

    Tiscak was serving a 3-to-6-year sentence for Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI. He had been at SCI Mercer since February 8, 2024.

    Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media