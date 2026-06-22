Mercer, PA – Melinda Adams, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Mercer, reported that inmate Joshua Tisak, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 21, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and initiated life saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene.

Superior Ambulance arrived at the facility and continued advanced life support efforts while transporting Inmate Tisak to AHN Grove City Hospital in Grove City, PA. Inmate Tisak was pronounced deceased at 5:42 a.m.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Mercer County Coroner’s Office.

Tiscak was serving a 3-to-6-year sentence for Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI. He had been at SCI Mercer since February 8, 2024.

Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.