Somerset, PA – M. Hainsworth, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution Laurel Highlands, reported that inmate Joseph Warren, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell on July 11, 2026. Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Inmate Warren was pronounced deceased at 11:26 a.m.

Warren was serving a sentence of 5 years, 6 months to 12 years, 6 months for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse [18.3123.a] from Crawford County. He had been housed at SCI Laurel Highlands since March 13, 2026.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Somerset County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

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