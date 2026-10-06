Huntingdon, PA – John Rivello, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon, reported that inmate Geraldo J Maldonado Jr, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 5, 2026. Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. EMS arrived at the facility and advanced life support measures were continued as he was transferred to Penn Highlands Hospital, where he passed away at 1:44 AM.

Maldonado was serving a 24- to 52-year sentence for rape of a child following a Lancaster County conviction.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Huntingdon County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

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