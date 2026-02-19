Houtzdale, PA – David Close, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale reported that inmate Edward J. Bower Jr., 31, passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Bower was found unresponsive in his cell on February 19, 2026. Emergency personnel were notified, and life-saving measures were administered by members of the Unit Team until emergency medical services arrived. Inmate Bower was pronounced deceased at 6:46 a.m.

Bower was serving a 7-year to 14-year sentence for Arson Endangering Persons on a Lycoming County conviction. He arrived at SCI Houtzdale on September 25, 2025.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

# # #