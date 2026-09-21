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    Marienville, PA – Howard Sissem, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Forest, reported that inmate James Michael Zook, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell on September 20, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived at the facility. Zook was pronounced deceased at 7:06 PM.

    Zook was serving a 3-to-10-year sentence for Sexual Assault [18 Pa.C.S. § 3124.1] on a Mifflin County conviction. He arrived at SCI Forest on August 14, 2025.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Forest County Coroner’s Office.

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

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    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media