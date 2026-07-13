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    Marienville, PA – Howard Sissem, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Forest, reported today that inmate James Cain, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell on July 11, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the facility. Inmate Cain was pronounced deceased at 10:48 p.m.

    Cain was serving a 2-to-4-year sentence for Aggravated Assault-Attempt to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals [18.2702.a3] – on a Blair County conviction. He arrived at SCI Forest on October 8, 2025.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Forest County Coroner’s Office.

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

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    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media