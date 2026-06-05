LaBelle, PA – Tina Walker, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, reported that inmate Alan Sloan, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Facility staff responded immediately and initiated life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene. Brownsville EMS arrived and continued advanced life support efforts while transporting inmate to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. He was later transferred by Life Flight to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 7:48 p.m.

Sloan was serving a 5-to-10-year sentence for Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury from Allegheny County. He had been at SCI Fayette since November 21, 2022.

In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.