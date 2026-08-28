Camp Hill, PA – Lindsy Kendall, Superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, reported that inmate Richard Newman, 68, was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday, August 28, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Lower Allen EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued. Inmate Newman was pronounced dead at 8:55 AM.

Newman was serving a 13-year to 47-year sentence for Attempted Murder (1st degree) from Lancaster County. His minimum date was 10/21/2021 and his maximum date was 10/21/2055. He had been in DOC custody since 8/12/2010.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

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