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    Albion, PA – John Sawtelle, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Albion, reported that 53-year-old inmate Michael Seaman was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:51 AM on September 30, 2026. Prison staff immediately responded and began life-saving measures. Facility medical personnel continued those efforts until emergency medical services arrived and assumed care. Seaman was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie, where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 PM.

    Seaman was serving a 10-to-20-year sentence for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Person less than 16 yrs old [18.3123.a7] following an Allegheny County conviction. He has been housed at SCI Albion since November 24, 2014.

    In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Erie County Coroner’s Office.

    The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

    Corrections Media Contact Details

    Ryan Tarkowski

    Communications Director
    Department of Corrections Media

    Maria Bivens

    Press Secretary
    Department of Corrections Media