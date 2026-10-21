Collegeville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) announced today that the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Phoenix will conduct two controlled antlerless deer hunts during the 2026-27 Pennsylvania hunting season in coordination with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The hunts are part of a conservation effort to manage the deer population on institutional grounds and enhance roadway safety for staff and visitors.

The hunt dates are as follows:

Youth Junior Deer Hunt (ages 12-16): Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026 Alternate date: Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026 Veteran/First Responder Deer Hunt: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2027 Alternate date: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2027

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2027

Alternate dates will be used only if unforeseen circumstances or operational requirements necessitate rescheduling the originally scheduled hunts.

Participation is limited. If the number of eligible applications exceeds the available hunting positions, participants will be selected through a lottery system. Applications will not be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Procedures for participation in the antlerless deer hunts are as follows:

All participants must possess the appropriate Pennsylvania hunting license or permit and valid Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5C antlerless deer tag(s). Junior licensed hunters ages 12-16 must possess a valid Pennsylvania junior hunting license and valid WMU 5C antlerless deer tag(s). A parent must accompany and directly supervise the youth but may not participate as a hunter. Junior hunters may register up to five valid tags and harvest up to five antlerless deer, subject to applicable regulations and SCI Phoenix restrictions. Parents are responsible for ensuring their child possesses all required licenses, permits and tags and can safely handle the authorized firearm. Veteran/First Responder Hunt applicants must provide documentation verifying their status. Acceptable veteran documentation includes a DD Form 214 with sensitive information redacted, VA Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or state-issued driver's license or identification card with a veteran designation. First responders may provide agency or department identification, current first responder certification or credentials, or agency-issued documentation verifying active status. The Veteran/First Responder Deer Hunt is antlerless only. Participants may register up to five valid WMU 5C antlerless tags and harvest up to five antlerless deer, subject to applicable regulations and SCI Phoenix restrictions. A valid tag is required for each deer harvested. Participants selected for the Veteran/First Responder Deer Hunt must bring five nonperishable food items for donation to local food banks. Applications must include the applicant's name, cellphone number, email address, CID number and valid WMU 5C antlerless tag number(s), up to five. Youth applications must also include the parent's name, cellphone number and email address. Veteran/First Responder applications must include proof of eligibility. Applications must be received by 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications may be emailed to Lt. Anthony Spagnoletti at aspagnolet@pa.gov or mailed to:

SCI Phoenix – Superintendent's Office

Attention: Youth Deer Hunt -OR- Veteran/First Responder Deer Hunt

1200 Mokychic Drive

Collegeville, PA 19426 Only shotguns with slugs and straight-wall cartridge firearms with appropriate ammunition are authorized. All firearms, ammunition, required fluorescent orange clothing and other equipment must comply with Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations and SCI Phoenix safety and security requirements and are subject to inspection. Only selected applicants will be notified by email no later than Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Selected participants will receive additional information regarding reporting times, registration, required equipment, mandatory safety briefings, operational requirements and final hunting or harvest restrictions.

All participants must comply with Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations and SCI Phoenix safety, security and operational requirements. Failure to comply may result in disqualification or removal from the hunt.

SCI Phoenix reserves the right to modify, suspend, postpone or cancel hunting activities due to institutional security, adverse weather conditions, safety concerns or operational requirements.

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