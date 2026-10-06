Huntingdon, PA – Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Huntingdon for its new Diesel Mechanic Shop. The Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) shop will provide participants with classroom instruction and real-world experience to prepare them for several industry-recognized licenses and certifications.

Six incarcerated men will participate in the first class. After completing the classroom portion of the diesel mechanic training program, they will transition to hands-on training, where they will gain practical experience using specialized equipment and performing diesel-related maintenance and repairs. Upon completion of the program, participants will be prepared to pursue the following upon release:

Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification

Pennsylvania State Inspection License

Mobile Air Climate Systems Association (MACS) Section 609 certification

“The opening of the Diesel Mechanic Shop represents an important investment in vocational education, setting the groundwork for successful reentry,” said Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary Dr. Laurel Harry. “The hands-on training, industry-focused education, and preparation provided by PCI help participants leave incarceration better prepared to enter the workforce and build a more successful future.”

Equipped with modern technology and specialized diesel equipment, the new shop at SCI Huntingdon will enhance PCI’s ability to provide services to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and other local entities, saving taxpayer dollars.

“The training and experience offered to the incarcerated population by PCI not only supports successful reentry leading to stronger communities, but also creates a stronger workforce to meet the evolving needs of employers in Pennsylvania,” said PCI Director Anne Saint, Ph.D. “The new shop at SCI Huntingdon was developed in response to the growing demand for diesel engine services. By expanding its capacity, PCI can better serve state agencies and community partners while simultaneously providing incarcerated individuals with meaningful employment and valuable work experience.”

PCI operates a variety of shops at state correctional institutions throughout Pennsylvania, each focused on providing vocational training and experience to the incarcerated population to support reentry. PCI remains financially self-sufficient and operates at no cost to taxpayers, through the sale of products and services to Commonwealth agencies, state and local governments, and other tax-exempt organizations. More information is available at cor.pa.gov.

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