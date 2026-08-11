Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Frackville and SCI Mahanoy.

Job Fair Details Date Location Address Time August 18 SCI Frackville 1111 Altamont Blvd. Frackville, PA 17931 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Both facilities are hiring corrections officer trainees and filling additional positions across multiple fields.

The minimum age to apply for a corrections officer trainee position is 18. Additionally, the department has obtained a waiver of Pennsylvania’s residency requirement, enabling the PADOC to recruit qualified candidates from neighboring states.

For more information on open positions within the PADOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at both facilities, visit Open Positions SCI Frackville/Mahanoy.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions prior to arriving at the event.

Onsite interviews for corrections officer trainee positions will take place during the event. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

Employment with the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, paid time off, retirement benefits, and more. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/employment/benefits.html.

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