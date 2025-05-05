PA Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair for SCI Coal Township

Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Coal Township.

Job Fair Details Date Location Address Time Oct. 14 SCI Coal Township 1 Kelley Drive Coal Township, PA 17866 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

SCI Coal Township is hiring corrections officer trainees and seeking candidates for additional positions across multiple fields.

The minimum age to apply for a corrections officer trainee position is 18. Additionally, the department has obtained a waiver of Pennsylvania’s residency requirement, enabling the PADOC to recruit qualified candidates from neighboring states.

For more information about open positions within the PADOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To view all open positions at SCI Coal Township, visit Open Positions SCI Coal Township.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions before arriving at the event.

On-site interviews for corrections officer trainee positions will take place during the event. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

Employment with the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, paid time off, retirement benefits, and more. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/employment/benefits.html.

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