Harrisburg, PA – Department of Corrections Secretary Laurel Harry signed a Notice of Execution setting June 25, 2026, for the execution of Tedor Davido, who was sentenced to death in Lancaster County.
The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.
Corrections Media Contact Details
Ryan TarkowskiCommunications Director ra-crdocpressoffice@pa.gov
Department of Corrections Media
Maria BivensPress Secretary ra-crdocpressoffice@pa.gov
Department of Corrections Media