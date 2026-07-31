Governor Shapiro Honors Department of Corrections Employee with Governor's Award for Excellence

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro recognized Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) Facility Maintenance Manager Tim Schweinsburg with the Governor's Award for Excellence for his outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to public service. He is one of 83 employees from 17 state agencies being honored for extraordinary accomplishments in public service.

Through his work at SCI Waymart, Tim has led transformative infrastructure projects that improved safety, accessibility, and operations while saving the Commonwealth millions of dollars by completing major renovations using existing staff and resources.

“Pennsylvania's dedicated public servants work every day to solve problems, improve government, and deliver results for the people we serve,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Tim Schweinsburg's leadership, innovation, and commitment to fiscal responsibility exemplify what this award represents. His work has improved the quality of care for some of the Department of Corrections' most medically vulnerable incarcerated individuals while saving taxpayers millions of dollars.”

In 2025, Tim led one of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections' most significant infrastructure projects by transforming two outdated housing units at SCI Waymart into fully operational Skilled Nursing Units for the Department's aging inmate population. Rather than relying on outside contractors, he directed the project using only existing maintenance staff and institutional resources, completing extensive renovations that resulted in substantial savings for the Commonwealth.

The renovation included construction of accessible showers and bathrooms, widened doorways, upgraded lighting and flooring, installation of nurse call systems, and reconfiguration of pharmacy and medical care areas. The completed units now provide 60 skilled nursing beds for incarcerated individuals requiring advanced medical care from correctional institutions across Pennsylvania.

“Tim's leadership, creativity, and dedication to excellence have had a lasting impact on our department,” said PADOC Secretary Laurel Harry. “His ability to maximize limited resources while delivering high-quality results has improved operations, enhanced care for our aging inmate population, and preserved one of Pennsylvania's oldest correctional institutions. He represents the very best of public service.”

In addition to establishing the Skilled Nursing Units, Tim has successfully managed numerous critical infrastructure improvements at SCI Waymart, including brick repointing across the facility, roof replacement and window restoration projects, a major fire line initiative, construction of a new armory, restoration of flood-damaged training areas, upgrades to the correctional officer entrance, and a complex institution-wide 72-hour water shutdown that was completed seamlessly through meticulous planning and coordination.

Originally constructed in 1907, SCI Waymart is the second-oldest state correctional institution in Pennsylvania. Tim’s exceptional leadership and stewardship have helped preserve this historic facility while advancing the department's mission of maintaining safe, secure, and efficient operations.