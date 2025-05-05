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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Creative Industries

    Archived Grant Programs

    The grant programs included in this section of our website are no longer active or accepting new applications; however, this repository remains available for your reference.

    For your Reference

    If you are a current or past grantee, you can access archived forms and program guidelines to help you complete final reports, verify compliance requirements, or review historical project data for the following grants.