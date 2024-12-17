Welcome to Pennsylvania

Official Website
of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website.
We're the home base of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Explore the services and resources offered by your government.
Access Pennsylvania services through our Service Listing, or search through our full list of agencies who can assist.
There are several options available to submit your Pennsylvania personal income tax return for free.
In most cases, your vehicle registration can be renewed online, in-person, or through the mail.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly funds for families to purchase groceries.
The Commonwealth offers grants for many purposes. Use the grants search tool to find funding opportunities for your needs.
From bustling historic cities to stunning parks, there's a reason why visitors of all ages return to Pennsylvania. Find your next adventure with Visit PA.